Techmediabreaks Sentinel AI And Webull Launch Pilot Program To Enhance Retail Investor Engagement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sentinel AI and Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) announced a joint pilot program designed to help publicly traded companies engage retail investors through real-time sentiment analysis and targeted investor communications. The initiative combines Sentinel AI's technology for monitoring bullish and bearish narratives across social media and online news with Webull's Corporate Connect Service, which provides verified company pages within its trading platform. The program enables companies to identify emerging investor sentiment and work with their investor relations (“IR”) teams to develop approved responses delivered directly through Webull, which has more than 29 million registered users worldwide. According to JPMorgan data cited in the announcement, retail investors accounted for as much as 36% of U.S. stock market trading in 2025, compared with a 10-year average of approximately 12%.

Sentinel AI founder and CEO Krishan Arora said the program aims to connect emerging market narratives with company responses delivered directly to investors at the point of trade. Webull Head of Capital Markets Michael Christoph said the collaboration will help companies address questions relevant to retail investors. The Blueshirt Group Managing Partner Mark Roberts noted that real-time sentiment insights could improve the effectiveness of corporate messaging. The pilot will initially involve a select group of public companies, with broader expansion planned following an evaluation of the initial results.

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About Sentinel AI

Sentinel AI is the leading retail sentiment and narrative intelligence platform for public companies and their IR teams. Retail investors now drive 36% of US stock market trading activity, and they act on stories before they act on fundamentals. Sentinel detects the narratives and sentiment shifts moving a stock across social media and online news in real time, links them to the issuer's SEC filings, and arms IR teams with the intelligence and draft responses to amplify bullish sentiment and address bearish narratives as they form. More than 200 public companies, representing over $250 billion in combined market capitalization, rely on Sentinel. Sentinel AI is part of the Narravance ecosystem.

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