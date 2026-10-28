Networknewsbreaks Volitionrx (NYSE American: VNRX) Signs LOI With Missionpharma To Explore Global Development And Commercialization Of Netosis Diagnostic Test
The agreement follows Volition's recent announcement that results from its lateral flow prototype demonstrated high correlation with its established automated Nu.Q NETs test in critically ill sepsis patients. The technology measures circulating nucleosomes and neutrophil extracellular traps as potential early indicators of hyperinflammation, with applications extending beyond centralized laboratory testing. Volition believes the collaboration could accelerate access to affordable diagnostic tools in resource-constrained regions, where early identification and management of neonatal sepsis remain critical challenges.
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About Volition
Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.
Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.
The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.
Media Enquiries: Ellen Amonoo, Volition, [email protected]
For further information, visit the company's website at
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