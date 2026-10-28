Networknewsbreaks Volitionrx (NYSE American: VNRX) Signs LOI With Missionpharma To Explore Global Development And Commercialization Of Netosis Diagnostic Test

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX), a multinational epigenetics company, announced that it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Denmark-based Missionpharma A/S to explore the development and global commercialization of its prototype lateral flow technology (“LFT”) for detecting NETosis, a process associated with inflammation. The collaboration will initially focus on evaluating the finger-prick diagnostic test for neonatal sepsis, with potential applications in low- and middle-income countries and humanitarian emergency settings. Missionpharma, which supplies healthcare products to United Nations agencies, government health ministries and other institutions, could support low-cost manufacturing, clinical studies and distribution.

The agreement follows Volition's recent announcement that results from its lateral flow prototype demonstrated high correlation with its established automated Nu.Q NETs test in critically ill sepsis patients. The technology measures circulating nucleosomes and neutrophil extracellular traps as potential early indicators of hyperinflammation, with applications extending beyond centralized laboratory testing. Volition believes the collaboration could accelerate access to affordable diagnostic tools in resource-constrained regions, where early identification and management of neonatal sepsis remain critical challenges.

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About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Ellen Amonoo, Volition, [email protected]

For further information, visit the company's website at

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