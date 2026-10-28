Networknewsbreaks Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Brings AI And In-House Expertise To Enhance Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST) is leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”), proprietary software and its in-house IT expertise to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainable growth across its pharmacy and telemedicine businesses. Led by Chief Technology Officer Chris Rose, the company has developed an integrated software and data platform connecting its pharmacies, curative telehealth business and My Online Consultation physician network. The platform automates administrative workflows and supports functions such as inventory, invoicing, shipping and purchasing, while creating opportunities to offer its technology to other clinics as a white-label service. ETST also uses customer relationship management systems and proprietary marketing tools to personalize patient communications, encourage retention and strengthen brand loyalty. By combining AI-assisted development with human oversight, the company aims to expand its technology capabilities, introduce new services and build long-term shareholder value.

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About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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