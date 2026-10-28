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Ripple Announces Strategic Partnership With Robinhood

Ripple Announces Strategic Partnership With Robinhood


Date: 2026-10-28 02:06:43

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Ripple, a leading provider of blockchain solutions across traditional and digital finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Robinhood, connecting Robinhood's retail and institutional businesses to Ripple's infrastructure across stablecoins, treasury management and institutional markets.

The partnership brings together Ripple 's stablecoin, RLUSD, for institutional settlement, Ripple Treasury for global cash and liquidity management, and Ripple Prime for institutional financing and market access.

Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, to play a key role across Robinhood's retail and institutional businesses as the companies deepen ties across treasury and institutional markets

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain solutions across traditional and digital finance, and Robinhood, a global leader in financial services, today announced a strategic partnership that provides one of the industry's largest...

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