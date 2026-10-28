AI Exposure And Company Valuations: Equities And Bond Markets Disagree

MENAFN - ValueWalk) I Priyank Gandhi, Rutgers University, New Brunswick

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy at a pace and scale that few technologies in history can match.

With AI currently considered a $347B market, expected to reach $1.6T in the 2030s; the U.S pumping $285B into private AI investment, and companies in AI reaching unicorn status, many wonder about the implications of this innovation. How will AI impact jobs, financial decisions, company valuations and the financial markets? How specifically do financial markets price this disruption, and how do investors in firms exposed to generative AI fare?

Recent research explores how AI might impact business valuations in the equities markets. Eisfeldt, Schubert, and Zhang (2026) assessed and scored firms with...