Snoonu Expands To Muscat, Marking A New Milestone In Its Growth Across Oman

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Snoonu, Qatar's homegrown technology company and leading super app, today announced the expansion of its operations in the Sultanate of Oman to Muscat Governorate, marking a significant milestone in the company's regional growth strategy and its commitment to making integrated digital services accessible to more communities across the region.

Muscat becomes the fifth governorate reached by Snoonu in Oman within five months of launching its operations, following its initial entry into Nizwa and subsequent expansion into Sohar, Salalah, and Sur. The milestone reflects Snoonu's phased approach to market expansion, which prioritises building local operational expertise, developing partnerships, and understanding the needs of users and merchants before extending its reach.

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Commenting on the milestone, Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and Group CEO of Snoonu, said:

Building a Strong Local Presence in Oman

Snoonu's expansion into Muscat builds on the operational foundation established across its existing Omani markets. The company has developed a growing network of local partnerships, working with more than 1,500 brands and creating approximately 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Omani nationals.

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Through its local operations, Snoonu is focused on supporting merchants and entrepreneurs by helping them reach wider customer segments through digital commerce, while creating opportunities for Omani talent across technology, data, operations, and logistics.

Said Saif Al Maskery, General Manager of Snoonu Oman, said:

Humza Abid Khan, Chief Expansion Officer at Snoonu, added:

Launching in Muscat is a significant milestone in Snoonu's journey in Oman. In just five months, we've expanded across five cities, reflecting both the ambition behind our expansion strategy and the commitment of our teams to making it happen.

But this is only the beginning. Our vision goes beyond expanding our footprint. We're here to build a strong local ecosystem, empower Omani businesses, and create meaningful opportunities through technology and innovation. We see tremendous potential in Oman, and we're committed to being part of its growth story.

Bringing Everyday Services Together on One Platform

With its launch in Muscat, Snoonu brings its integrated digital platform to a wider audience in Oman, offering access to a range of everyday services through a single application. These include food delivery from restaurants and cafés, grocery and retail shopping, pharmacy delivery, flowers and gifts, electronics, and Snoosend, the company's person-to-person delivery service. Additional services are planned as the company continues to develop its offering in the Sultanate.

By connecting consumers with local businesses through an integrated operational and logistics network, Snoonu aims to make everyday services more accessible while helping small and medium-sized enterprises strengthen their digital presence and serve customers more efficiently.

Advancing Snoonu's Regional Growth Ambitions

Headquartered in Qatar, Snoonu continues to develop its position as a regional technology and digital commerce company, expanding its platform and capabilities across markets while building on its experience in its home market. Its growth in Oman reflects the company's broader ambition to develop locally relevant digital ecosystems that connect consumers, merchants, and service providers.

As Snoonu continues its expansion across the Sultanate, the company aims to contribute to the development of Oman's digital economy, support private sector growth, and create new opportunities for local businesses and talent, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Snoonu Sultanate of Oman Snoosend digital economy