Commercial Bank Wins 'Excellence In Leadership Skills' Accolade At Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commercial Bank has received the 'Excellence Award for Leadership Skills Development' at the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026, organised by the Ministry of Labour.

The awards were presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani, alongside Minister of Labour His Excellency Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri.

Group CEO Stephen Moss and EGM and Chief Human Resources officer Nasser Abdalla al-Harmi attended the ceremony, which gathered representatives from across the private sector to recognise organisations and individuals contributing to the development of Qatar's national workforce.

It also highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and private sector employers in creating pathways for Qatari talent and supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Moss said,“We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to the Ministry of Labour. Developing national talent is central to building a strong and sustainable private sector in Qatar, and this award belongs to our Qatari colleagues and to everyone across the bank who works tirelessly to support their growth.

“It is also a reminder of the responsibility we share as employers to create meaningful careers and prepare the next generation of Qatari business leaders. We remain committed to playing our part.”

Al-Harmi said,“The value of nationalisation lies in the contribution people can make and the opportunities they have to progress. At Commercial Bank, we want our Qatari colleagues to see a clear future for themselves within the organisation, with the experience, responsibility and support to continue advancing. This award recognises that commitment and encourages us to keep moving forward.”

The awards event also promotes effective nationalisation practices and encourages greater participation by Qatari talent across the private sector.

Commercial Bank Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026