Lusail's Mesquita Expects Tough Test Against Al Sailiya

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail SC head coach Emanuel Mesquita and midfielder Mohammed Taher have stressed the team's determination to return to winning ways when they face Al Sailiya in round 8 of the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mesquita said his side was well prepared for Saturday's encounter and confident of securing all three points after suffering defeat against Al Duhail in the previous round.

“Our preparations have gone well. The players are in high spirits and working exceptionally hard to secure a positive result against Al Sailiya,” Mesquita said.

The Portuguese coach warned against underestimating their opponents, emphasizing that Al Sailiya would be equally determined to improve their position in the blade-->

“It will be a very challenging match. We must be at our best, both technically and physically, to claim the three points,” he added.

Mesquita also expressed confidence in Lusail's overall performances, noting that the team had demonstrated its ability to compete against every opponent but needed to turn those performances into more points.

Reflecting on the defeat to Al Duhail, he said Lusail had shown resilience by fighting back and creating further chances to equalize, even after falling behind 2-1. However, the team was unable to convert those opportunities into goals.

Meanwhile, Taher reaffirmed the squad's readiness for the upcoming fixture, insisting that the players had put the previous result behind them and were fully focused on Al Sailiya.

“Our preparations are proceeding as they would for any other league match. We have moved on from the Al Duhail game, and our focus is now entirely on Al Sailiya. We are looking forward to securing all three points,” Taher said.

He said that there were no easy matches in the QSL, regardless of a team's position in the standings, and called for full commitment from the opening whistle until the final blade-->

“We will approach the match with full intensity from the start and fight until the final whistle,” he added.

Reflecting on the previous round, Taher described the match against Al Duhail as a difficult and competitive contest, praising his teammates for their efforts throughout the game. He believed Lusail could have secured at least a draw but acknowledged that the result had not gone their way.

With both Mesquita and Taher emphasizing the importance of a positive response, Lusail will look to turn their determination into three valuable points against Al Sailiya on Saturday.

The match will take place at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium (Qatar SC Stadium) on October 31, with kick-off scheduled for 5:15PM.

Lusail SC Emanuel Mesquita QSL