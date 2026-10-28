Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited Demonstrates Environmental Progress Through Technology And Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - 3BL) At Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited, environmental sustainability is increasingly connected to innovation, operational efficiency and smarter resource management.

The company's 2025 U.K. Sustainability Report highlights a 32% reduction in reported carbon emissions since 2019, representing approximately 800 metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The reduction covers Scope 1, Scope 2 and selected Scope 3 emissions categories within the company's U.K. Carbon Reduction Plan.

One example of this progress is the modernisation of the air conditioning system at Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited's Whiteley data centre. Following energy audits conducted under the U.K.'s Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), targeted equipment upgrades helped reduce the facility's energy consumption by 37% in 2025 compared with 2024.

The report also highlights progress in electricity procurement. In 2025, 54% of electricity was procured directly from renewable sources. Including U.K. grid-mix attribution, renewable electricity represented 76% of electricity used across U.K. sites.

These achievements demonstrate how targeted investments, technical expertise and operational improvements can support measurable environmental progress.

Explore the Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited 2025 Sustainability Report to learn more about these initiatives and their impact.