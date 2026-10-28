Royal Neighbors Unveils Its 2026 Scholarship Recipients
|Name
|Home State
|Name
|Home State
|Colton Ashley
|Iowa
|Justin Lee
|Texas
|Jenna Becker
|Nevada
|Kammie Ludwig
|Illinois
|Peyton Boles
|Missouri
|Noah Martin*
|Colorado
|Isabella Chambers
|South Carolina
|Ronald McClary
|South Carolina
|Lydia Davis
|Virginia
|Gregory McCray
|Georgia
|Olivia Donahue
|Iowa
|Nicole Pate
|New Jersey
|Samiyah English
|Florida
|Emma Pearson
|Iowa
|Carmen Gaas
|Texas
|Ashley Pouliot
|Minnesota
|Scarlett Gonsalves
|California
|Evan Pouliot
|Minnesota
|Skylar Greene
|Illinois
|Jacob Rose
|Wisconsin
|Boston Hodges
|Mississippi
|Verlane Rubina
|California
|William Hodges
|Mississippi
|Olivia Schuld
|Illinois
|Evelyn Houston
|Texas
|Graci Tubbs
|Florida
|Yazard Jean Pierre
|Florida
|Randi Tubbs
|Florida
|Ani Johnson
|Georgia
|Abigail Williams
|Colorado
|Nina Kuzichev
|Washington, DC
|Dorothy Young
|Pennsylvania
*Fourth generation Royal Neighbors Member
Scholarship funds may be applied toward tuition, room and board, textbooks, or other education-related expenses. To learn more about the Royal Neighbors Scholarship Program, visit: royalneighbors/scholarships.
About Royal Neighbors of America
In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Now, 131 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving CommunitiesSM. The organization's members, chapters, employees, and its independent agents across the country drive this mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropic programs, making social impact the cornerstone of their work.
Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a DifferenceSM through tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to give back in their communities, and access to member benefits that support financial and personal well-being.
Royal Neighbors holds an“A” (Excellent) rating from AM Best2 for financial strength and its ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. In 2025, Royal Neighbors received its ninth Great Place to Work certification. In 2026 Royal Neighbors was recognized by Forbes and Statista as a World's Best Insurance Company. For more information, visit royalneighbors.American National's Exit, Benefit Ratio Shifts, Avoidable Mortality & PRT Rulings. Life Annuity Specialist News Brief; April 3, 2025 As of December 12, 2025, Royal Neighbors is rated A Excellent (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.
Disclosure: Royal Neighbors of America® (NAIC #57657), licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, except AL, AK, HI, LA, MA, NH, NY. Membership and qualification required, products and contractual provisions and limitations may vary by state. Guarantees are based on the claims‐paying ability of Royal Neighbors of America. Not a deposit, intended to be held long-term.Royal Neighbors Media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment