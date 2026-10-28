Meet Terova Farmer 001

MENAFN - 3BL) Gurijala Sarath lives in Gopinenipalem where he grows 27 acres of chilis, cotton, and paddy. He signed up to grow chili for

Sarath's experience during the past 12 years is an example of how TEROVA works with farmers to promote economic stability. Sarath started with 5 acres of land and through training, incorporated regenerative farming practices such as cover crops. Other benefits include:

Comprehensive Training: Farmers receive guidance to boost yields and ensure their crops meet export standards, unlocking access to better prices. Regenerative farming training includes integrated pest management (IPM) that uses colored sticky sheets on posts throughout the field to attract insect pests and trap them, helping the farmer know quickly when they have a pest issue and reducing the number of pests in a non-chemical way. Essential Materials: IPM tools, personal protective equipment (PPE), and drying nets are supplied to support safe and effective farming. Drying nets help the farmer reduce loss of chili during the drying process and prevent rocks or other foreign materials from being introduced into the crop. Reliable Storage and Transport: TEROVA manages logistics, including cold storage and quality testing, to maintain product integrity and maximize value. Prompt, Fair Payment: Farmers are paid on time-typically within 21 days-at market price plus a premium, with all transactions transparently documented. Ongoing Field Support: There are dedicated field teams visit every 10 days on average, monitoring crops, identifying pests, and offering agronomic advice.

Now, TEROVA is working closely with the Griffith Foods regenerative agriculture team to implement more regenerative practices into the farmer's education program. The current regenerative practices include no and low-till, cover crops, and pesticide management, with farmers selecting which practices to implement based on their knowledge of the land and crops.

At the 2025 Terova farmer awards, Sarath won Best Sustainability Award, highlighting his success in the program. Terova's model demonstrates that responsible sourcing can deliver value for everyone involved. By investing in farmer training, fair compensation, and community wellbeing, Terova not only ensures a reliable supply of high-quality spices but also fosters resilient, thriving agricultural communities.