From Abandoned Cart To Repeat Customer: The Holiday Follow-Up Playbook

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by GoDaddy

What You'll Learn

How to recover abandoned carts and encourage repeat purchases. How to use email, SMS and customer segments to make holiday follow-ups more relevant. How AI can help you create timely content and keep your website up to date.

The holiday shopping season brings new customers to your business, but the opportunity doesn't end when someone clicks“Buy.” A timely follow-up can help recover a missed sale, build trust and give shoppers a reason to return.

Whether you sell handmade gifts, physical products, digital downloads or services, a simple customer follow-up strategy can help you make more of the traffic and sales you're already generating. And with AI tools like GoDaddy Airo, you can create and update website content to support your campaigns without adding more work to your plate.

How Can You Turn Holiday Shoppers into Repeat Customers?

Start by thinking beyond the first transaction. A customer who buys a handmade ornament might return for another gift; someone who purchases a digital planner could be interested in a related download; and a customer who books a service might appreciate a future appointment reminder.

Your follow-up should give people a useful reason to engage again-not just another discount.



How Can You Recover Abandoned Carts?

Some shoppers leave before completing a purchase because they're comparing prices, checking delivery dates or simply get distracted. Abandoned-cart recovery gives you another chance to bring them back.

Send a timely reminder that links directly to the items they left behind. Answer common questions about shipping, returns or product details, and consider a relevant incentive only if it makes financial sense.

Before offering a discount, calculate your costs. If a product sells for $40 and costs $18 to make or purchase, the remaining $22 must still cover other expenses, such as packaging, payment fees, shipping subsidies and marketing. A discount that looks small can quickly reduce your margin.

How Can You Use Email and SMS to Encourage Another Purchase?

Email marketing for ecommerce gives you room to share gift guides, product recommendations and helpful post-purchase information. SMS marketing for ecommerce can work well for concise, time-sensitive updates, such as shipping deadlines or a sale reminder, when customers have opted in.

Segment your audience so messages match customer needs. First-time buyers might appreciate product-care tips, while repeat customers could receive early access to a seasonal collection. Someone who purchased a service might benefit from a reminder to book again.

Keep messages useful, respect communication preferences and follow applicable email and SMS requirements.

How Can You Create Offers That Protect Your Margins?

Repeat purchases don't always require a discount. Consider bundles, complementary products, gift cards or a small bonus with a qualifying order.

For example, a handmade soap business could bundle three scents, a digital creator could package templates with a guide, and a local service provider could offer a gift certificate alongside a related service.

Before launching an offer, calculate the total cost of goods, packaging, fulfillment, fees and any discount. Choose bundles that provide clear customer value while preserving a healthy margin.



How Can AI Help You Create Better Follow-Up Campaigns?

AI can help you draft messages, brainstorm offers and refresh website content. GoDaddy Airo can help you create and update website content with AI, making it easier to keep product information, seasonal promotions and messaging aligned with your campaigns.

Try these prompts to get started.

Prompt 1: Create a customer follow-up sequence

“Act as a marketing assistant for my small business. I sell [products or services] to [target audience]. Create three follow-up emails for holiday customers: one after purchase, one recommending a related product or service, and one encouraging a future purchase. Keep the tone helpful, suggest subject lines, and avoid relying on discounts for every message.”

Prompt 2: Refresh my website for repeat sales

“Review the website content I provide for my [business type]. Suggest improvements that could encourage past customers to return after the holidays. Recommend a relevant offer, a website headline, a short promotional section and a call to action. Keep my brand voice consistent and prioritize ideas that are realistic for a small business.”

Use AI-generated content as a starting point, then check that product details, prices, policies and offers are accurate before publishing. You can also use Airo to help update the website pages that support your next campaign.

What Should You Do After the Holiday Rush?

Use this checklist to turn seasonal sales into longer-term customer relationships:

Send useful post-purchase information and thank customers for their orders. Review abandoned-cart and repeat-purchase performance. Identify which products, services and bundles generated the strongest results. Update your website to reflect current offers and upcoming products. Plan relevant follow-up messages for customers who have agreed to receive them.

Your next sale may come from someone who has already bought from you. With thoughtful follow-ups, relevant offers and a website that stays current, you can make it easier for customers to discover what else your business offers.

Try GoDaddy Airo to create and update your website with AI, and keep your online presence ready for what comes next.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can you recover abandoned carts during the holidays?

Send a timely reminder with a direct path back to the shopper's cart. Address likely concerns, such as delivery timing or product details, and test different messages to see which ones encourage completed purchases.

What should you include in a holiday post-purchase email?

Include a clear confirmation or helpful next step, relevant product information and an easy way to contact your business. Later messages can offer complementary recommendations or useful seasonal content.

How can small businesses use email and SMS to increase holiday sales?

Use email for richer content, such as gift guides and product recommendations, and opted-in SMS for concise, timely updates. Segment audiences so customers receive messages relevant to their interests and purchases.

How can you quickly update your website after the holiday season?

An AI-powered website builder can help you refresh pages and messaging without starting from scratch. GoDaddy Airo can help generate and update website content with AI, making it easier to reflect new products, offers and business priorities.

How can you turn a holiday shopper into a repeat customer?

Give customers a reason to come back with relevant recommendations, helpful follow-up content, complementary products or timely offers. Use past purchases and customer preferences to make future interactions more useful.