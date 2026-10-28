The Most Important AI Skills For Resumes And How To Prove You Have Them

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Get more specific: Instead of simply listing“AI” or an AI tool on your resume, describe what you can use AI to accomplish within your profession. Show your judgment: Employers need more than polished AI output. Be ready to explain how you evaluated, verified and improved the work AI helped you produce. Make coursework count: Use AI courses and certifications to build resume-ready skills, then highlight relevant training alongside the projects you completed.

It may be tempting to type“AI” or a specific tool into the skills section of your resume and move on. But simply naming a tool tells a hiring manager very little about what you can actually do with it, or whether they can trust what you produce with it.

Detailing your actual abilities is increasingly important as employers expect new hires to already have AI skills. According to the recent Verizon Community Pulse survey, 90% of employers say it's important that employees have strong AI skills. Only 30% of employees currently feel prepared to use AI at work.

As a marketing professor who studies AI literacy and workforce readiness, I tell my students that I read a resume the way I read an advertisement. Every line is a claim, and my question is always: Where is the proof?

Access to AI is no longer the biggest gap I see. The bigger gap is being able to clearly convey your skill with AI tools in a way that shows benefit to the work you do.

So which AI skills belong on your resume, and how can you show employers that you actually have them?



Using AI and having an AI skill are not the same.

In my classes, I often watch two students use the same tool. One might produce a polished but completely generic project. The other explores several directions, questions the output, anticipates problems and produces something sophisticated. Both“used AI.” Only one demonstrated a skill.

For most roles, employers are not hiring“AI people.” They are hiring marketers, analysts, engineers, financial professionals and coordinators who can do their jobs well when AI is part of the work. Your AI skill should make sense inside your profession rather than exist as an isolated label.

A useful test is to finish this sentence:

“I can use AI to ______.”

A strong answer might be:“I can use AI to analyze customer feedback, identify patterns, check them against the underlying data and turn them into recommendations.”



In my classes, students may use AI, but they have to explain what they kept, what they rejected and what they verified. Generating an answer is the easy part. Evaluating it is where AI literacy begins to show.

The following exercise shows the difference between just naming an AI tool on your resume and demonstrating what you can accomplish:

Too vague: “Proficient in [Insert AI Tool].”

More meaningful:“Used [Insert AI Tool] to organize open-ended customer feedback into themes, manually reviewed a sample to check the classifications and developed recommendations for management.”

Do you always need a number, such as hours saved or productivity increased? No. A working prototype, completed analysis or finished project can also be evidence. Never put a number on your resume that you cannot defend in a conversation.

Try this three-step exercise before you put an AI skill on your resume:

Task, proof and check

Can you name the task? Can you point to something you produced? Can you explain how you checked the AI's work?

If not, the skill may not be ready for your resume yet.



I often ask students which AI tool they use most and why. A weak answer is,“I like this one.”

A strong answer demonstrates judgment:“I use X tool for this type of work because it is strong with Y, but I know its limitations, so I check the output this way.”

Why does this kind of explanation matter? Because platforms will change. What transfers from one tool to another is your ability to ask good questions, evaluate outputs, verify information, protect sensitive data and recognize when human judgment should override the technology.

So should you list a specific AI tool like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or Copilot on your resume?

Use this rule of thumb for listing a specific AI tool:

Name the tool when a job posting specifically asks for it or when proficiency with that platform matters. Otherwise, focus on proving what you have accomplished with AI tools. It's usually more important than the product name.

One of my students joined our program with no web-development background. Using AI-supported tools to teach himself, he built the program's website in less than a week and later taught other students how he had done it.

Another student helped build an AI application designed to analyze commercial real estate documents. That project gave her something concrete to discuss with employers rather than simply claiming that she“knew AI.”

The takeaway? The project should come before the title. When considering AI certifications for resumes, a relevant certificate is a useful signal of structured learning. But it becomes much stronger when you can show how you applied what you learned.

Guidance for everyone: Try to finish every AI course with one thing you can show: a project, a prototype, a before-and-after workflow or a short explanation of a problem you solved and how you checked the AI's work.

Guidance for career-changers or those already employed: Choose a real problem from your current job, apply what you learned and document what you did and how you checked it. Then add that to your resume.



Wondering how to list AI skills on your resume effectively? Your strongest AI skills should not exist only as keywords. Back them up somewhere else on the resume with evidence.

And be prepared to describe a time when the AI got something wrong and how you caught it. That story may tell an employer more about your AI readiness than a list of tools ever could.

Here is what I recommend, by section:

Skills: Specific capabilities, along with specific tools when they are relevant to the position Experience: AI applied to real work, with the outcome or contribution Projects: Especially valuable for students, entry-level candidates and career changers who may not yet have extensive professional experience Education and certifications: Relevant AI training, ideally supported by something you created or applied



As AI becomes part of more jobs, the question will increasingly shift from“Have you used AI?” to“What can you do with AI in your profession?” AI can make it easier to produce something that looks polished. But demonstrating professional expertise means knowing whether the work is actually good, recognizing when it is wrong and knowing what to do next.

My one nonnegotiable rule for resumes is this:

Build a skill you can demonstrate. If you cannot explain what you did with AI, what came out of it and how you checked it, it is not ready for your resume. Once you can, it probably is.

Ready to build your AI skills? Verizon AI Skills for America offers free access to AI training, certificates and resources designed to help workers prepare for the evolving AI economy.

An individual user's experience may vary, and results are not guaranteed.