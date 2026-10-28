Verified Transparency: A New EPD Covers Additional Caesarstone ICONTM Models

MENAFN - 3BL) Caesarstone is committed to sustainability and transparency. As part of this commitment, many of our products and product lines are covered via independently-verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) – giving our customers a view of their environmental impact. In late August 2026, an EPD covering 24 Caesarstone ICONTM models was published, based on life cycle assessments that analyze a wealth of environmental impact data.

What data is featured in the new Caesarstone ICONTM EPD?

The Caesarstone ICONTM EPD is a third-party verified, Type III Environmental Product Declaration registered with the International EPD System in August 2026. The EPD covers 24 Caesarstone ICONTM advanced fusion surface models across their full life cycle, and is valid for a period of five years (until August 2031).

The EPD highlights information pertaining to surface content and raw materials, creating a life cycle analysis that starts with material extraction and transport, continues to product production, transport and installation, and ends with usage, maintenance and eventual end-of-life. For every stage, the EPD details specific outputs such as emissions, packaging, waste, water, electricity and landfill. A wide range of indicators – waste, resource use, output flow, environmental performance and more – are calculated, providing readers with a comprehensive and transparent analysis.

The Declared Unit for this EPD is 1 kg of Caesarstone ICONTM countertop, also referred to as a slab, and includes its packaging. The Reference Service Life was defined in the EPD as 75 years.

Which Caesarstone ICONTM models are analyzed in the new EPD?

The EPD analyzed 24 Caesarstone ICONTM models, based on data collected from January to June 2025. 18 models were manufactured in a production site in Vietnam, and 6 models were manufactured in a production site in Israel, which has since closed its doors.

The models analyzed in the EPD are 4004 Raw Concrete; 5031 Statuario Maximus; 5100 Vanilla Noir; 5100 Alpine Mist; 5112 Aterra Blanca; 5113 Solenna; 5130 Cosmopolitan White; 5132 Celestial Sky; 5133 Symphony Grey; 5140 Dreamy Carrara; 5144 Rossa Nova; 5171 Arabetto; 5310 Brillianza; 5441 Glacier Flow; 5444 Lunar Frost; 6131 Bianco Drift; 6134 Georgian Bluffs; 6313 Turbine Grey; 8100 Calacatta Lacebound; 8101 Clearlight; 8151 Moonflow; 8451 Wild Storm; 8477 Ocean Sage; 8521 Wild Taj.

How does the Caesarstone ICONTM EPD help architects and designers?

Architects and designers reading the August 2026 EPD are exposed to a wealth of independently-verified data regarding 24 Caesarstone ICONTM models that helps them make informed decisions.

EPD assessments make specification easier for architects and designers. By specifying with EPD-based evidence, designers can conduct calculations that show how a specific surface impacts an entire project's environmental footprint, create reliable sustainable product comparisons, and generate documentation that supports green building systems. EPDs are extremely beneficial for projects that use the LEED rating system to evaluate environmental standards. LEED v4, for example, features a dedicated Environmental Product Declarations area that potentially contribute points that can accumulate towards specific LEED certifications.

Perhaps most importantly, EPDs promotes agency. After reviewing the numerous data chapters in the EPD, design professionals are ideally positioned to evaluate Caesarstone ICON's sustainable impact with regards to their projects, knowing the EPD offers measurable, transparent information.

Alongside life cycle transparency, what are Caesarstone ICON's other unique attributes?

Caesarstone ICONTM surfaces are made with a patent-pending blend of ~85% recycled materials, including high-quality post-industrial recycled glass, and other innovative materials. Caesarstone ICONTM surfaces are also crystalline-silica free*, meeting rigorous regulatory standards through independently verified XRD testing.

Caesarstone ICON's material innovation impacts design aesthetics as well as sustainability. These advanced fusions surfaces are the recipients of six awards worldwide, which acknowledge their full body design and other innovative qualities. Featuring depth of detail and layered dimensionality, Caesarstone ICONTM unlocks new possibilities for inspiring, on-trend projects.

Performance-wise, Caesarstone ICONTM surfaces are heat, stain, scratch and impact resistant, providing homeowners with durability complemented with an exceptional lifetime warranty.

*May contain up to 1% crystalline silica

How does this EPD align with Caesarstone's past efforts – and what can we expect moving forward?

The latest EPD is another exciting step forward in Caesarstone's EPD journey. Our first EPD was released in 2023, and was followed up with an EPD for 71 models at the end of 2024. In May 2026, 68 porcelain models were added to our EPD portfolio.

"Product transparency means a lot to our partners, and this EPD reinforces the industry's belief in the Caesarstone ICONTM category", says Idit Maayan Zohar, Caesarstone's CMO.

"As the design landscape changes, transparency and sustainability have moved to the forefront alongside other important parameters. At Caesarstone, we pride ourselves not only on responding to industry shifts, but also leading the way with innovation that sets the tone for what's to come. In this respect, we view Caesarstone ICONTM as a major accomplishment – and our EPDs as true benchmarks for transparent communication with our partners."

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is an EPD, and why is it important?

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a report that analyzes, verifies and publishes detailed environmental impact data pertaining to the life cycle of specific products.

By publishing Environmental Product Declarations for select products, which are based on verified life cycle assessments, the International EPD System allows architects and designers to understand whether these products adhere to the environmental regulations that guide the projects they are involved with. An EPD is based on third-party verified data, rather than self-declared data, which contributes an additional layer of confidence to the eco-conscious decision-making process.

Does Caesarstone collaborate with any other programs that advocate transparency?

Yes. Alongside EPD, Caesarstone works with a list of reputable reporting programs. These include Declare, a leading sustainability platform that uses product labels to increase ingredient transparency; GREENGUARD, a verification initiative that certifies products complying with strict indoor air emission standards; NSF, a leading global authority that assesses products with regards to food safety and public health; and HPD, a standard used to disclose a list of product contents, including chemicals that may be concerning from a health perspective.

What is the difference between EPD and platforms like HPD and Declare?

An EPD analyzes a product's environmental impact not just from a material standpoint, but throughout its life cycle. The goal is to analyze and verify environmental data that exceeds product material, covering everything from production emissions to transportation and installation.

Declare and HPD provide transparent insights into a product's ingredients, also focusing on red-listed or potentially hazardous chemicals. Like EPD, they provide designers with valuable data pertaining to a products' environmental characteristics, but unlike EPD, they focus on what the product is made of, rather than the footprint generated throughout its life cycle.

Does the Caesarstone ICONTM EPD comply with recognized global standards?

In terms of methodologies and standardization, the Product Category Rules (PCR) for this EPD is "2019:14 Construction products (EN 15804+A2)". In essence, this means that this EPD follows PCR guidelines that create the basis for life cycle assessments, and which comply with the core European standard for EPDs in the field of construction. This EPD also complies with ISO 14025 – the international standard that specifies rules for EPD publication and management.

Where can I download the Caesarstone ICONTM EPD?

Accessibility is one of the major advantages of Environmental Product Declarations. The EPD is free to download at