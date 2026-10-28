9Th Annual United In Sustainability Summit For The Credit Union Industry To Kick-Off On 1718 November 2026, Hybrid Event In New York City
This hybrid event, hosted by UNFCU, provides a platform for the industry globally to share best practices, actionable ideas, and new resources on sustainability – having a positive impact in society - whether organizations are just starting or advancing their journeys.
Featured topics include the intersection of health and climate resiliency, adaptation and risk management strategies for a changing climate, the culture of inclusion, leading through operational change with social purpose, and unpacking AI and the environment. Experts in community outreach, governance, digital and product innovation, member and staff well-being, and reporting frameworks will lead workshops and share insights and fresh research on impacts, challenges, and opportunities for the industry to further momentum on the credit union difference and bottom-line growth.
Founded by UNFCU in 2018, the UIS Network comprises more than 200 members of the credit union industry – large and small - dedicated to having local impact on a global scale. Its organization was driven by financial cooperatives' interest in furthering the conversation at the inaugural UIS Summit at UN headquarters.
For more information and to register for the Summit and reception at UN NY headquarters, click here.
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