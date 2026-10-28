DICK's Sporting Goods Brings Early Access To 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Trading Cards At Select DICK's Collectors Clubhouse Locations On Nov 4

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods is giving basketball fans and collectors early access to the highly anticipated 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Trading Cards, with the opportunity to rip packs alongside iconic former NBA players and featured content creators at 15 DICK'S House of Sport (HOS) Collectors Clubhouse locations nationwide.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, fans can purchase the new Topps Flagship Basketball Hobby Boxes exclusively at select DICK'S HOS locations one day ahead of the product's official release on Thursday, Nov. 5. Attendees can then join NBA legends and content creators to rip packs together in the Collectors Clubhouse, a dedicated space in DICK'S HOS for trading cards and collectibles.

The event will unite local communities with immersive, interactive experiences centered around basketball fandom and trading card culture, reinforcing DICK'S growing reputation as a premier destination for sports collectibles.

“We're always looking for ways to bring athletes closer to the sports, players and hobbies they love. As collectibles continue to be a growing part of our business, we're intentionally creating experiences that capture the thrill of opening a first pack, finding a favorite player and connecting with fellow collectors,” said Ryan Gallaher, VP of Category Marketing at DICK'S Sporting Goods.“Partnering with Topps allows us to deliver that exact energy, pairing exclusive early access with an unforgettable in-store experience for every athlete who walks through our doors.”

The 2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball collection features a 300-card Base Set headlined by one of the deepest rookie classes in recent memory, including the first official rookie cards of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler and more. Collectors can also look for short-printed Number Variations, Team Variations, Golden Mirror Image Variations and new Clear Variations, alongside inserts celebrating the league's top players and iconic moments.

The release also brings back the iconic 1981-82 Topps Basketball design and introduces new chase cards, including the first-ever Gold 1/1 All Kings cards in Topps Basketball. Autographs and game-used memorabilia featuring top rookies, current stars and legends round out the collection, with highlights including Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards.

The exclusive early-access activation will take place at the following 15 DICK'S House of Sport destinations on Nov. 4, with featured talent appearing at select stores:

Annapolis, MD John Wall (Former Washington Guard) 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, MD 21401 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. John Wall Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Arlington, TX Dirk Nowitzki (Former Dallas Forward) 3871 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Dirk Nowitzki Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Baybrook (Friendswood), TX Hakeem Olajuwon (Former Houston Center) 18650 Gulf Fwy, Friendswood, TX 77546 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Hakeem Olajuwon Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Brandon, FL Tracy McGrady (Former Guard) 686 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tracy McGrady Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Brandywine (Wilmington), DE Allen Iverson (Former Philadelphia Guard) 1000 Brandywine Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19803 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Allen Iverson Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Boston, MA Brian Scalabrine (Former Boston Forward) 760 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199 Trading Card Event: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Brian Scalabrine Appearance: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Freehold, NJ Special Appearance (Content Creator) 3710 US-9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Special Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Gilbert, AZ Amar'e Stoudemire (Former Phoenix Forward) 2096 S San Tan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Amar'e Stoudemire Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Kennesaw, GA Dominique Wilkins (Former Atlanta Forward) 667 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Dominique Wilkins Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Miami, FL AJ & Big Justice (Content Creators) 7239 N Kendall Drive,, Miami, FL 33156 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. AJ and Big Justice Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Minnetonka, MN Tristian Jass (Content Creator) 12437 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55305 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tristan Jass Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Oklahoma City, OK Serge Ibaka (Center / Power Forward) 13145 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Serge Ibaka Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Raleigh, NC Vic Blends (Content Creator) 4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Vic Blends Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. San Antonio, TX George Gervin (Former San Antonio Guard) 4100 IKEA-RBFCU Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78233 Trading Card Event: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. George Gervin Appearance: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Schaumburg, IL Joakim Noah (Former Chicago Center) 601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Trading Card Event: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Joakim Noah Appearance: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the events, please visit here. Assets can be downloaded here.

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