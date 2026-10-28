Minuteclinic Earns National Quality Accreditation As Primary Care Services Grow

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

More than 100 million Americans have unmet preventive health care needs. Provider shortages and record wait times continue to make it difficult for many patients to access primary care. Today, more than 65% of MinuteClinic locations offer adult primary care services. For the first time, MinuteClinic primary care locations were evaluated under Joint Commission Medical Center standards as part of MinuteClinic's seventh consecutive Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.

Many people know MinuteClinic for convenient care for common illnesses, vaccinations and minor injuries. Today, it's also helping more patients stay healthy over time through preventive care, ongoing primary care, and support for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

That's important as primary care shortages and long wait times continue to affect communities across the country. To help address that need, MinuteClinic has been expanding its primary care model, making it easier for patients to establish long-term relationships with providers and stay connected to preventive and ongoing care. Today, more than 65% of MinuteClinic locations offer adult primary care through payer and health system affiliations.

A recent Joint Commission review marked an important milestone in that effort. For the first time, MinuteClinic primary care locations were evaluated under Medical Center standards as part of the organization's seventh consecutive Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation. For patients, that means added confidence that MinuteClinic's primary care services are being reviewed against the same rigorous quality and safety standards applied to doctor's offices and medical centers.

"MinuteClinic was built on the promise of quality care when and where patients need it, and our evolution into primary care extends that promise," said David Fairchild, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Retail Health at CVS Health.

From July 13 to 17, 2026, Joint Commission surveyors conducted a rigorous, on-site evaluation of more than 80 MinuteClinic sites across 17 states and Washington, D.C., reviewing MinuteClinic's performance in areas including care processes and coordination, patient education and safety, medication management, and infection prevention. Surveyors also assessed MinuteClinic's longitudinal primary care model, including processes that support ongoing patient relationships, care planning and preventive care. The review extended to MinuteClinic's virtual care offerings, including behavioral health.

The accreditation applies to more than 800 MinuteClinic locations nationwide and MinuteClinic Virtual Care. In addition to primary care, MinuteClinic board-certified nurse practitioners and physician associates also offer nearly 200 other services focusing on convenient care for minor illnesses and injuries, preventive care, management of chronic conditions like diabetes, behavioral health, and women's health services.

Whether patients need help managing an ongoing health condition, a routine wellness visit or care for an everyday illness, MinuteClinic's Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® reflects its ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care close to home.