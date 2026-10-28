Subaru Of America Recognized By U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Foundation For Partnership With Blood Cancer United

MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., October 28, 2026 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that it has been honored with the Best Health and Wellness Program award as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Corporate Citizens Awards, recognizing the automaker's longstanding partnership with Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society). Through the Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, the organizations have provided comfort and support to more than 550,000 cancer patients and their families nationwide, demonstrating the lasting impact of their shared commitment.

The recognition was presented at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's annual Citizens Awards ceremony on October 27 in Washington, D.C. This prestigious program recognizes the most innovative and impactful initiatives that leverage a company's talent, resources, and expertise to improve communities.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, we've been able to extend care and compassion to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients and their families during some of life's most challenging moments. Our partnership with Blood Cancer United continues to demonstrate the powerful impact that comes from organizations working together toward a shared mission.”

Each June, in support of Subaru Loves to Care, Subaru of America and its nationwide network of retailers partner with local hospitals and cancer treatment centers to deliver warm blankets and messages of hope to patients, providing comfort and encouragement.

E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of Blood Cancer United:“By bringing messages of hope and tangible support directly to cancer patients, we've been able to reach individuals and families across the country when they need it most. We're grateful for Subaru's unwavering commitment to helping us extend that care to even more communities.”

Those looking to take part in the Subaru Loves to Care initiative can share messages of hope for patients in their community by visiting their local Subaru retailer. To learn more about this initiative, visit subaru/care or follow #SubaruLovestoCare on social media. More information about the Subaru Love Promise® can be found at subaru/lovepromise.

The 2026 Citizens Awards winners were revealed during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Business Solves Conference on October 27-28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the awards program here.

# # #

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place.

For additional information, visit href="" subar.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit .

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities-today and tomorrow.

###

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]