Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Director Of Islamic Civilization Center In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met on Wednesday with the Director of the Islamic Civilization Center in the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Dr. Firdavs Abdukhalikov, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the cultural sphere, alongside their respective efforts to promote awareness of Islamic civilization. They also discussed joint programs and projects, including the organization of conferences and seminars, and the exchange of visits, all of which contribute to strengthening Qatari-Uzbek relations.