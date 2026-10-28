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Shura Council's Economic And Financial Affairs Committee Discusses Draft State Budget For Fiscal Year 2027

Shura Council's Economic And Financial Affairs Committee Discusses Draft State Budget For Fiscal Year 2027


Date: 2026-10-28 02:05:19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Economic and Financial Affairs Committee of the Shura Council held a meeting today, chaired by HE Mohamed bin Yousef Almana, the committee's chairperson.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the draft state budget for the 2027 fiscal year and the draft law approving it, and decided to continue its review at its next meeting

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The Peninsula

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