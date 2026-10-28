Copa Del Rey Games Suspended After Deadly Train Crash In Spain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday suspended all 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches scheduled for the day following a fatal train crash in the province of Toledo that resulted in the death of at least 30 people dead and left dozens injured.

"As a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims of the tragic rail accident that occurred early this Wednesday in the province of Toledo, the RFEF has decreed the suspension of the 24 matches corresponding to the first knockout round of the Championship of Spain - Copa de SM el Rey, initially scheduled to be played this afternoon and evening," the RFEF said in a statement.

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"The great family of Spanish football remains united in grief over this tragedy, placing itself at the disposal of the authorities to provide assistance to the victims of this devastating accident," the statement continued.

The decision affects several La Liga sides, including Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Levante and Deportivo Alaves, as well as teams from lower divisions.

The 14 matches scheduled for Thursday will go ahead, while the ties between Navalcarnero and Betis, and Salamanca UDS and Celta Vigo, could be played on Thursday given that both Betis and Celta are involved in European competition next week.