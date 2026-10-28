Spain PM Calls For 3 Days Of Mourning After Deadly Rail Collision
Urda, Spain: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would observe three days of mourning after the country's second high-speed train collision this year killed at least 64 people on Wednesday.
"All of Spain is in mourning," Sanchez said from the scene in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha, adding that it was "not acceptable for a country like Spain" to suffer two such disasters in the same year.
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