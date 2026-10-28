Ischaemic Heart Disease Philippines' Leading Cause Of Death, Says Statistics Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: Ischaemic heart diseases led all causes of mortality in the Philippines during the first four months of the year, from January to April, with 39,842 cases recorded and accounting for 21.9 percent of total deaths nationwide, according to data released Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Neoplasms followed as the second leading cause with 19,304 deaths representing 10.6 percent of the total. Cerebrovascular diseases ranked third with 16,865 recorded cases constituting 9.3 percent of the total deaths.

A total of 182,113 deaths were registered during the period, according to the PSA.