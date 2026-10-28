Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 29-31, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to host a vibrant lineup of world-class events, live shows, cultural showcases and exhibitions across the city.

Comedy and entertainment take centre stage, alongside high-energy sporting events such as the Qatar International Baja 2026 desert rally.

Read on for more events and experiences happening across Qatar.

AGAIN - A performance connecting Gaza and South Africa

Until October 31, 2026 | 7pm -9pm

Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre, Souq Waqi f

AGAIN brings the writings and personal diaries of Palestinian author Sondos Sabra to the stage, reflecting her experience of life under occupation in Gaza and inspired by Palestine's long struggle for freedom

Created between South Africa and the UK, the performance gathers artists shaped by histories of apartheid, occupation and working-class struggle. Through music, rhythm and personal testimony, it connects Gaza, Cape Town and County Durham in a powerful tribute to resilience, solidarity and the refusal to be forgotten.

This show is for those above 16 years. Click on this link for more details

Qatar International Baja 2026

Until October 31, 2026

Lusail International Circuit

Combining high-speed action, technical challenges and the thrill of off-road racing, the Qatar International Baja creates an exciting atmosphere for competitors and motorsport fans alike.

A premier cross-country rally that brings together skilled drivers and riders to tackle Qatar's challenging desert terrain, Qatar International Baja is held under the international standards of the FIA and FIM, highlighting Qatar's growing role as a host of major international motorsport events

For more details, click here

FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy tour October 29, 2026 | 6-10 PM

Doha Festival City

Football enthusiasts will get a chance to join Boma the Desert Owl, the official mascot, for a thrilling evening as the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy arrives at Doha Festival City for its first stop of the official tour.

There will be fan activities and photo opportunities with the trophy as the country gets ready to host 48 teams for the matches that will be held from November 19 to December 13.

Anuradha Paudwal and Vinod Rathod Live in Qatar

October 30, 2026 | 6pm

Aspire Ladies Sports Hall

Experience timeless Indian melodies with legendary voices and unforgettable musical moments with Anuradha Paudwal and Vinod Rathod.

Known as one of India's most celebrated playback singers, with a career spanning several decades and more than 15,000 songs across 36 Indian languages Anuradha Paudwal promises audiences in Qatar an evening of nostalgia, emotion and timeless melodies.

Vinod Rathod, another prominent Bollywood playback singer, brings his versatile voice and memorable songs representing a golden era of Indian music.

Ticket from QR100 and above can be purchased on Platinum list

Relay for Life

October 30, 2026 | 3pm - 6pm

IAAF Aspire Academy

Organized by Qatar Cancer Society, in close collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation, Relay for Life Qatar 2026 brings together cancer survivors, families, and supporters to celebrate life, raise cancer awareness, and inspire hope.

The event features symbolic walks, awareness activities, entertainment, and meaningful moments of remembrance.

QPO Presents: Brahms Reimagined

October 31, 2026 | 7:30pm-9:30pm

Katara Opera House

The newly appointed Fellow Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra Conductor Wilson Ng leads the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Youngest prizewinner of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition, Violinist Esther Yoo joins the orchestra for Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Major, one of the most beloved works in the violin repertoire.

Tickets priced at QR175 and above can be purchased on PlatinumList.

"Mosaic of Sudan" Exhibition

Until October 31, 2026

Katara Cultural Village

Get to see the visual celebration of Sudan through photographer Atef Saad's lens, showcasing the country's breathtaking landscapes, cultural diversity and rich heritage.

Click here for more details.

'Tunisian Postal Service - History and Stamps' Exhibition

Until October 31, 2026

Katara Cultural Village

This weekend is the last chance for visitors to see hundreds of miniature works of art, each one a small window into a larger world as they walk through the halls of the Arab Postal Stamps Museum in Building 22 at Katara Cultural Village

For details, click here.

QatArt Market

October 30, 2026 | 4-8pm

Katara Arts Studio- Building 19

Discover a vibrant collection of artworks and handmade crafts at the QatArt Market, where creativity and craftsmanship come together in an inspiring atmosphere.

Everyone is welcome to explore unique creations and celebrate local artistic talent. Click here fore more details.

Moscow Ballet La Classique - Swan Lake

October 30, 2026 | 3pm and 8pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Al Mayassa Theater

Moscow Ballet La Classique brings Tchaikovsky's iconic masterpiece Swan Lake to life through breathtaking performances and elegant choreography, celebrating the timeless beauty of this beloved ballet.

Ticket are priced from QR360 onwards and can be bought here.

K S Chithra Live – Keralolsavam

October 30, 2026 | 7pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Conference Hall

The legendary“Nightingale of South India,” K.S. Chithra, takes the stage for an unforgettable live performance, captivating audiences with her mesmerising voice and a repertoire of timeless Indian melodies and iconic hits spanning decades.

Joining her is dynamic playback singer Afzal, adding to the excitement of this spectacular musical evening.

Tickets are available and starts from QR75

PSG QNB WE RUN Doha

October 30, 2026 | From 4pm

Lusail International Circuit, Qatar

The debut WE RUN is a running event that brings together sport, community and the passion of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Originating in Paris, WE RUN comes to Doha for the first time, inviting runners, football fans, families and the wider community to celebrate the club's spirit beyond the pitch.

Featuring three race categories - 1KM Kids, 5KM and 10KM - the event welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels for a celebration of running, community and the Paris Saint-Germain spirit.

Around the World in Jewellery

Until December 26, 2026

Qatar Museum

More than 500 jewels, artworks, photographs and sculptures from cultures across the globe are brought together, including works from the National Collection of Qatar, the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art and the future Lusail Museum that are on public display for the first time. 'Around the World in Jewellery' is presented with the support of Visit Qatar.

ERDEM: About Time, About Her

Until December 26, 2026

Qatar Museum

Marking the fashion house's twentieth anniversary, 'ERDEM: About Time, About Her' is the first major exhibition devoted to the work of designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Presented by Qatar Museums and organised in collaboration with ERDEM as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, it presents 150 pieces from the house, including garments, sketches, personal ephemera and atelier materials, alongside paintings, sculptures and decorative objects from the Museum of Islamic Art's collection.

Expanded Tradition. Contemporary Craft Practices in Mexico

Until December 26, 2026

Qatar Museum

Presented by Qatar Museums and Years of Culture as a headline programme of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture. 'Expanded Tradition.

Contemporary Craft Practices' in Mexico spotlights a new generation of Mexican artisans.

Their work reveals how inherited gestures, materials, landscapes, garments and forms are passed through generations and reimagined for contemporary life.