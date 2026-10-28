Moi Warns Campers And Sea Users To Stay Clear Of Oil And Gas Facilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Industrial Security has urged visitors to desert and coastal areas, as well as campers, to maintain the required safety distances from oil and gas facilities and their transmission and distribution pipelines.

In a social media advisory, the Directorate, under the Ministry of Interior, stressed the importance of following safety instructions and observing warning signs to protect people and safeguard vital infrastructure.

It advised sea users to maintain a distance of at least 500 metres from offshore oil and gas facilities to ensure their safety and protect the facilities and workers.

The same minimum distance should be maintained from oil and gas transmission and distribution pipelines and their associated stations.