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Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Spanish Counterpart

Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Spanish Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-28 02:05:18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez following a crash involving two high-speed trains near Toledo, central Spain. His Excellency expressed his sympathies over the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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The Peninsula

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