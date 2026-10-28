UDST Announces Advisory Board Members Of Center Of Excellence - AI, Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the formation of the Advisory Board of its Center of Excellence - Artificial Intelligence and Innovation (CoEAII), bringing together professionals with expertise across cybersecurity, investment and government section to support the Center's strategic direction and growth.

The formation of the Advisory Board strengthens CoEAII's connection with industry and national sectors, ensuring its initiatives respond to emerging opportunities and align with Qatar National Vision 2030 priorities in AI.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi said, "The formation of the Advisory Board is an important step in advancing the Center's mission and strengthening its connection with Qatar's evolving digital landscape. Our Board members bring valuable expertise and perspectives that will help shape the Center's priorities and create meaningful opportunities for our students, researchers and partners."

The Advisory Board includes Director of Policies Affairs at the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Eng. Dana Yousef Al Abdulla, who said, "The establishment of the Center is an important step toward strengthening the integration between academic knowledge and the needs of society and industry. It highlights the importance of building an environment that supports responsible innovation and links research and development to practical applications, while reinforcing the principles of trust, governance, security and ethics."

The Advisory Board also includes Director of Government Development Affairs Youssef Jaber Al Jaber, representing the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), who said, "Our support for this Center stems from our belief in the importance of aligning innovation and artificial intelligence with government development priorities and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

"We hope the Center will help institutions strengthen their readiness to keep pace with technological advancements and explore new opportunities to apply artificial intelligence in ways that enhance government performance and contribute to Qatar's development journey," he added.

The Board will work closely with Manager of CoEAII Dr. Oussama Djedidi to translate the Center's strategic priorities into initiatives and partnerships. He said, "We look forward to working with the Advisory Board to turn the Center's vision into tangible outcomes for our students, researchers and partners."

Through its Advisory Council, the UDST continues to foster integration between academic expertise and the needs of national sectors and the business community, thereby supporting responsible development and the application of AI in the State of Qatar.