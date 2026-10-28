Qatar To Begin Electronic Testing Procedures For Sweetened Drinks From November 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority has announced that certificates of analysis required to register sweetened drinks will be accepted electronically through the Dhareeba platform from November 1, 2026, through direct integration with laboratories accredited by the Ministry of Public Health and registered with the Authority, without requiring taxpayers to upload the certificates manually.

Under the new procedures, taxpayers submit a product registration application through the Dhareeba platform, then provide a sample to an accredited laboratory to conduct the necessary tests and determine the types and quantities of sugars and sweeteners. Once the laboratory approves the results, the testing data and certificate of analysis are automatically transmitted to the Dhareeba platform.

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The electronic integration enables the Authority's staff to access test results directly, helping accelerate application processing, reduce manual procedures and enhance the accuracy of data received from laboratories.

The completion of this integration coincides with the expansion of the scope of excise tax on sweetened drinks. It forms part of the Authority's efforts to strengthen electronic integration with relevant entities, automate product registration procedures and develop its digital services, saving time and effort and improving the taxpayer experience.