CRA Strengthens National Technical Expertise In Ipv6 And Internet Routing Security Through Specialized Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with the RIPE NCC, is delivering a six-week training program to strengthen national technical capabilities in Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) deployment and Internet routing security. The program brings together around 45 members of the Qatar IPv6 Taskforce, supporting CRA's efforts to develop specialized skills and strengthen the security and resilience of Qatar's Internet infrastructure.

The program is designed for representatives of stakeholders in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. Delivered through the RIPE NCC Remote Learning Experience, it combines live online training sessions with self-paced learning through the RIPE NCC Academy. Participants have the opportunity to take a professional certification exam and receive a certificate upon successfully passing it.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Al Suwaidi, Technical Affairs Department Director at CRA, said: "We are committed to developing national technical capabilities and ensuring that Qatar's Internet infrastructure remains secure, reliable and ready to meet evolving demands. This program supports our efforts to strengthen expertise in IPv6 and Internet routing security, in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

"By investing in specialized training and knowledge development, we aim to equip professionals with the skills needed to support the continued development and security of Qatar's digital infrastructure.

"We value our collaboration with the RIPE NCC in delivering this program and its contribution to knowledge sharing and the development of specialized technical expertise in the ICT sector."

Dr. Chafic Chaya, Regional Manager for Public Policy and Government Affairs, Middle East at the RIPE NCC, said: "The strong participation in this program reflects Qatar's commitment to developing the skills needed for Internet infrastructure that is secure, resilient and capable of supporting growth. IPv6 deployment and routing security are important areas of technical expertise that help support the stability, security and continued development of the Internet."

The RIPE NCC is an independent, not-for-profit organization that coordinates and manages Internet number resources across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. It also provides training and technical services to develop specialist expertise and support the stability and security of Internet infrastructure.