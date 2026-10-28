Ashghal President Says Building Enduring Infrastructure Hinges On Long-Term Vision, Skilled National Workforce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer has highlighted the importance of a farsighted strategic vision and well-established operations to deliver sustainable infrastructure achievements.

Speaking on Wednesday during a panel discussion on infrastructure at the Leadership Innovation Forum 2026 in Doha, HE Al Meer said that building an integrated, enduring national infrastructure system also requires qualified national personnel to substantially improve institutional performance and keep operations resilient regardless leadership transitions or contractor changes.

Al Meer outlined Ashghal's strategic transformation from delivering projects to meet immediate needs to planning and developing a comprehensive infrastructure system encompassing highways, sewage networks, and public buildings. He underscored the criticality of this shift in keeping pace with Qatar's rapidly evolving urban and economic growth and advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

On asset quality and sustainability, HE the President emphasized that Ashghal's responsibilities extend well beyond project delivery to the long-term management of infrastructure assets. He explained that Ashghal treats each project as an integrated life cycle, spanning implementation and operation through continuous maintenance and development, with each stage contributing to the system's enduring performance.

Accelerating digital transformation and adopting cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the workplace are also imperative, HE Al Meer stressed. These advances, he explained, would substantially enhance the efficiency of asset management and national projects while improving the quality of services delivered.

HE the President described Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a watershed moment and a genuine test of Ashghal's institutional capabilities. He explained that delivering the tournament's infrastructure projects required the authority to manage mammoth projects, plan under extraordinary pressure, meet stringent project schedules, and coordinate seamlessly with the country's various government entities.

HE Al Meer said the experience demonstrated what matters most in delivering complex infrastructure projects consistently: robust institutional systems, effective coordination, and the ability to perform under extraordinary demanding conditions.