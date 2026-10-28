Sheikh Hamad Translation Award Delegation Concludes Brazil Tour Ahead Of 2027 Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia: A delegation from the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding has concluded its introductory tour of Brazil with a visit to Rio de Janeiro, promoting the award among Portuguese-speaking translators and publishers ahead of its 2027 edition.

The delegation met Laura Di Pietro, founder and editorial director of Brazilian publishing house Tabla, which specializes in Arabic literature, to discuss opportunities for cooperation and encourage translators working with the publisher to enter the award.

It also visited the National Library of Brazil, where discussions with library president Marco Lucchesi focused on translation as a bridge between Arab and Brazilian cultures and the role of libraries in preserving shared cultural heritage.

Two seminars explored the challenges of translating Arabic literature and the role of specialized awards in supporting translators. The delegation also visited the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, home to an extensive collection of Portuguese literature.

The tour highlighted the historical links between Arabic and Portuguese, including translations of the Quran and Ibn Khaldun's Muqaddimah, underscoring the award's efforts to strengthen cultural exchange through translation.