Qatar Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the participation of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held Tuesday in Moscow, the Russian Federation. His Highness's participation reflects a commitment to enhancing coordination and exchanging perspectives on the challenges facing global gas markets - challenges that necessitate a concerted, collective effort. It also underscores the State of Qatar's leading role in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, its contribution to strengthening global energy security, and its dedication to fostering partnerships built on trust and mutual interests.

The Cabinet also commended HH the Amir's meetings in Moscow on Tuesday with President of the Russian Federation HE Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. Furthermore, the Cabinet noted His Highness's meeting in Tashkent with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which took place during His Highness's working visit to Uzbekistan on Monday.

The Cabinet commended the United States' Foreign Policy Association's (FPA) decision to honor HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in recognition of his pioneering role in international mediation and diplomacy. During a ceremony held in New York for this occasion, the FPA announced its decision to award its medal for this year to His Highness, citing his significant contributions toward upholding international peace and security, his commitment to the principles of mediation, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement within the State of Qatar's foreign policy, and his efforts to foster multilateral cooperation both regionally and internationally.

The Cabinet congratulated the winning entities and individuals of the first edition of the Qatarization Award in the Private Sector (2026), across both its sectoral and thematic categories, who were honored on Tuesday. The Cabinet commended their outstanding role and valuable contributions toward supporting localization efforts, empowering Qatari talent, and strengthening the private sector's position as a key partner in the development of the national economy.

The Cabinet then reviewed the items on its agenda and approved a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 8 of 2012 concerning the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The draft law, prepared by the QFMA in coordination with relevant entities, is part of an effort to develop the legislative framework for capital markets in line with the rapid evolution of financial products and instruments. It expands the QFMA's scope to encompass digital securities and off-market activities, consolidates the regulation of investment funds and collective investment schemes under the authority's supervision, strengthens the QFMA's mechanisms for addressing violations, and restructures the penalties for capital market offenses, all with the aim of enhancing investor protection and upholding the principles of disclosure, transparency, and fair trading.

The Cabinet decided to approve the draft executive program for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of endowments and Islamic affairs, as well as the draft executive program for the cooperation agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of youth and sports, for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing the semi-annual report on the activities of the national committee for combating environmental damage and encroachments for the period from Feb. 1 to July 31, 2026, the first semi-annual report for 2026 on the progress made in implementing the National Cyber Security Strategy (2024-2030), a report on the outcomes of participation in the 39th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Youth and Sports (Manama, September 2026), and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 12th meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Health and the 89th session of the GCC Council of Ministers of Health (Manama, September 2026), taking appropriate decisions regarding them.