Al-Simak Season Begins Tomorrow, Traditionally Associated With Abundant Rainfall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Al-Simak season, traditionally associated with abundant rainfall and the growth of seasonal plants, begins on Thursday, October 29, marking the fifth of the autumn star risings and part of the Al-Wusum season, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

The appearance of Al-Simak is associated with plentiful rain, which helps revive vegetation, including a plant known as Al-Nashr.

Al-Simak, also known as Al-Simak Al-A'zal (Spica), is a bright blue star.

Its Arabic name, Al-A'zal, refers to the absence of prominent stars in front of it.

The season lasts 13 days and is traditionally regarded as an important period for agriculture, particularly in central Arabia.

During this period, farmers begin planting wheat and barley, as well as legumes and vegetables, while also fertilising trees.

The period is known among farmers as Tuyyib Al-Wusum, reflecting its traditional association with favourable growing conditions and rainfall.

Traditional accounts also warn that camels grazing on the Al-Nashr plant may become ill and lethargic.