Qatar Embassy In US Issues Travel Advisory For Qatari Citizens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Qatar in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, urged Qatari citizens travelling to the United States to comply with local laws and regulations, highlighting entry requirements, electronic device inspections and the declaration of cash, food and medication upon arrival.

In an advisory, the embassy reminded travellers that eligible Qatari citizens can visit the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), while other travellers may apply for a visa through the US Embassy in Doha.

However, the embassy stressed that ESTA approval or a visa does not guarantee entry into the United States, as US authorities can deny admission at ports of entry.

The advisory also noted that US Customs and Border Protection authorities may inspect travellers' belongings, including mobile phones, computers, and other electronic devices, under applicable US law.

The embassy reminded travellers that they must declare cash or monetary instruments exceeding USD10,000 when entering or leaving the United States.

Travellers are also required to declare food items, including meat, fruit, vegetables, seeds and other agricultural products.

Those carrying medication were advised to keep it in its original packaging, along with a prescription and medical report.

The embassy further urged Qatari citizens to cooperate fully with law enforcement and federal authorities and comply with local traffic regulations throughout their stay.

For further information, travellers can visit the embassy's official website.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers for Qatari citizens in the United States:

- Qatar Embassy in Washington, D.C.: +1 (202) 320-0803

- Consulate General in New York: +1 (631) 612-7035

- Consulate General in Houston: +1 (713) 355-7333

- Consulate General in Los Angeles: +1 (424) 239-9903