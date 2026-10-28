Jordan's King Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs In Amman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Amman: HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan welcomed the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, in Amman on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings to HM King Abdullah, along with His Highness's wishes for His Majesty's good health and happiness and for continued prosperity for the Jordanian people.

HM King Abdullah, in turn, asked HE Sheikh Mohammed to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people further prosperity and development.

The meeting discussed bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation between the two nations, as well as issues of shared concern.