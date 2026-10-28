Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Jordan's DPM, Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Wednesday in Amman with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Ayman Safadi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of further supporting them, as well as the latest regional developments, primarily the exerted diplomatic de-escalation efforts and joint coordination to strengthen security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's full support for diplomatic efforts and endeavours made to reach a solution that ensures freedom of navigation and opens the door to arriving at a comprehensive agreement that brings about sustainable peace in the region.