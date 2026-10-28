Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of South Africa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the President of the Republic of South Africa, HE Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them across various fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and a number of issues of mutual concern.

The President of South Africa commended the State of Qatar's efforts and endeavours to find a solution to the crisis in the region, particularly with regard to ensuring the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the uninterrupted flow of global supply chains.