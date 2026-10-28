(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Festive season is a good time to upgrade home appliances that no longer meet your family's needs. Whether you want an LG OLED TV for entertainment, a 610 L French Door refrigerator for extra storage, or a WashTower for washing and drying, the right choice depends on how you use it. This guide compares LG TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and other premium appliances, along with festive offers and budget options.



Upgrade Your Home This Diwali with LG TVs and Home Appliances on Easy EMIs



Is the festive season a good time to buy electronics?

Yes, Diwali 2026 is a useful buying window for premium electronics, especially if you are planning to replace an ageing TV, refrigerator or washing machine. Festive promotions can make higher-specification models more accessible, while giving you an opportunity to compare offers across different appliance categories.



LG's Celebration of Trust campaign runs from 30 September to 15 November 2026, with promotional benefits on selected models. Instead of choosing solely by the advertised discount, compare the final selling price, product features and applicable payment offers.



For a better buying decision, prioritise these checks:



Upgrade based on usage: Consider a larger refrigerator if you regularly host guests, or a faster washing machine if laundry loads have increased.

Compare the final savings: Check cashback, applicable discounts and any additional charges to understand the actual purchase cost. Confirm delivery timelines: Check stock and installation availability if you want the appliance ready for Diwali.

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Should you buy a soundbar with your TV?

A soundbar is worth buying if you want more immersive audio for movies, cricket and gaming, particularly when your TV's built-in speakers lack depth or dialogue clarity. However, the TV itself should match your room lighting, viewing distance and entertainment preferences.



For cinematic viewing, the LG OLED evo C5 offers a 4K OLED panel, α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, 120Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its self-lit pixels produce deep blacks and precise contrast, making it suitable for films and gaming.



For brighter living rooms, the LG QNED evo AI QNED85 is another option. It combines a 4K QNED Mini LED display with a 120Hz native refresh rate and webOS 26, making it worth considering for daytime entertainment and sports.



The key differences and sound features are:



OLED evo C5 for contrast: Its self-lit OLED panel delivers deep blacks, while the built-in 40W, 2.2-channel speakers support everyday viewing.

QNED85 for bright rooms: Mini LED backlighting makes it an alternative for households that regularly watch television with lights on.

Gaming connectivity: The C5's four HDMI inputs support 4K at 120Hz, eARC and VRR for compatible consoles and devices.

Soundbar integration: Both TVs support WOW Orchestra with compatible LG soundbars, allowing the TV and soundbar speakers to work together. LG S90TY for immersive sound: The separately sold soundbar delivers 570W, 5.1.3-channel audio and Dolby Atmos.



Which TV size should you choose? A 55-inch TV generally suits viewing distances of approximately 6–8 feet, while a 65-inch screen may work better at 8–10 feet. LG offers TVs from 81 cm (32 inch) and smaller to 254 cm (100 inch) and larger, so consider your room size before choosing.



Is a French Door refrigerator worth it?

A French Door refrigerator is worth considering for large families that need more organised storage for fresh food, frozen items and beverages. Its wide upper compartments can accommodate large containers, while the separate freezer section helps organise frozen groceries.



The LG GV-K25FFGFB offers 610 L capacity, making it suitable for households that cook frequently, buy groceries in bulk or host family gatherings.



Its main features support different storage needs:



InstaView for quick visibility: Lets you check the designated refrigerator section without opening the main door.

DoorCooling+ for consistent cooling: Helps distribute cool air around the door area.

Non-plumbing automatic ice maker: Produces ice without requiring a direct water-line connection.

ThinQ Wi-Fi for smart controls: Supports compatible remote monitoring and appliance settings.

Smart Learner for adaptive cooling: Studies door-opening patterns over approximately three weeks and adjusts cooling behaviour based on expected usage. Smart Inverter Compressor: Includes a 10-year compressor warranty under the applicable terms.



The model has a 2 Star energy rating and stated annual electricity consumption of approximately 620 kWh. Compare this figure with other refrigerators if electricity consumption is an important buying factor.

Which refrigerator should smaller families choose?

The 398 L LG GL-T422VPZX double-door model may be sufficient for everyday storage. If you prefer separate vertical fridge and freezer compartments, consider the 655 L LG GL-B257HWBY side-by-side refrigerator.



What should you measure before buying?

The GV-K25FFGFB is approximately 835 mm wide and 1,860 mm tall. Check kitchen dimensions, doorways and ventilation space before placing an order.



What is a WashTower, and is it worth buying?

An LG WashTower combines a washing machine and dryer in one vertically integrated system, making it useful for households that need regular machine drying without placing two separate appliances side by side. It is particularly relevant for large families, apartments and homes with limited outdoor drying space.



The LG FWT1310 WashTower combines a 13 kg washer with a 10 kg dryer and a centrally positioned control panel. Its larger washing capacity helps manage substantial laundry loads, while the dryer reduces dependence on outdoor drying.



The key technologies include:



AI Direct Drive for fabric care: Adjusts washing motions on compatible programmes according to load-related information.

TurboWash 360 for faster washing: Uses multiple water jets to improve wash coverage and reduce washing time on supported cycles.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump for drying: Supports controlled tumble drying at suitable temperatures.

Smart Pairing for convenience: Coordinates compatible washer and dryer settings.

ThinQ for smart monitoring: Provides access to compatible remote controls and programme information. 5 Star rating: Indicates the stated energy-efficiency classification.



LG also lists a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive motor under the applicable warranty terms.



Who should buy a WashTower instead of a regular washing machine?

Choose it if your family regularly needs both washing and machine drying, especially during the monsoon. If you already have enough space to dry clothes, a conventional front-load washer may be a more economical choice.



What should you check before installation?

Confirm the unit's dimensions, drainage requirements, electrical connections and available door-opening space. Check whether the washer and dryer require separate power points.



Is a front-load washing machine right for everyday laundry?

Yes, a 9 kg front-load washing machine is a practical choice for families that need regular fabric care, efficient washing and sufficient capacity for clothing, towels and bedsheets. It is especially useful when you want specialised wash programmes without investing in a combined washer-dryer system.



The LG FHP1209Z7P is a 9 kg, 5 Star front-load washing machine with AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Steam+ and ThinQ connectivity.



Its features serve different laundry requirements:



AI Direct Drive for fabric-specific washing: Supports fabric-aware drum movements on Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programmes.

6 Motion Direct Drive for fabric care: Uses different drum movements to improve washing performance.

Steam+ for selected wash cycles: Provides steam-based functionality for compatible programmes.

ThinQ for additional programmes: Supports compatible smart controls and downloadable washing cycles. Direct Drive motor for quieter operation: Removes the conventional belt-drive arrangement, helping reduce vibration and mechanical noise.



Which LG front-load washer should you choose? The FHP1209Z7P is suitable if you want AI Direct Drive and additional fabric-care functions. The LG FHB1209Z4B is a simpler alternative with Inverter Direct Drive, Steam and ThinQ, but without AI Direct Drive.



Before deciding, compare washing capacity, programme availability, installation space and warranty. A larger drum is most useful when your regular laundry loads justify the additional capacity.



Which other premium upgrades are worth considering?

LG also offers appliances for cooling, cooking, indoor air filtration and kitchen cleaning. These products are worth exploring if you want to improve everyday comfort or reduce the time spent on household tasks.



The following categories address different household needs.

Need LG example Features listed on lg/in Comfort 1.5 ton 5 Star split AC AI Convertible 6-in-1, Dual Inverter compressor, HimClean, Energy Manager+, ThinQ Cooking 32 L convertible microwave Air Fry, 60 air-fry recipes, 40 Scan to Cook recipes, Charcoal Lighting Heater Cleaner air PuriCare air purifier Pre-filter, HEPA 13 filter, PM1.0 sensor, ThinQ Kitchen cleanup Dishwasher 14 place settings, TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, ThinQ



Buying tip: Compare the exact model specifications before purchasing. Features such as ThinQ connectivity, cooking presets and advanced filtration may differ across models.



Which upgrade is right for you?

The best LG home upgrade depends on the problem you want to solve. For example, a TV and soundbar can improve family entertainment, while a French Door refrigerator provides additional food storage. A WashTower is more suitable when both washing and drying are priorities.



Use this comparison to shortlist the right category.

If your priority is... Consider... Relevant LG category Home entertainment TV + soundbar OLED evo / QNED evo TV + LG soundbar Large-family kitchen French Door refrigerator LG French Door refrigerator Premium laundry WashTower LG WashTower Everyday laundry Front-load washing machine LG Front Load Cooking convenience Microwave LG Convertible / Scan to Cook microwave Home comfort Air conditioner LG AI Convertible split AC

What can you explore at different budgets?

LG offers electronics and home appliances across different price segments. Your budget can help narrow the categories, but the final price depends on the model, retailer and available festive offers.



Use these indicative ranges as a starting point for comparing products.

Budget LG categories to start with Under Rs. 30,000 Soundbars, portable speakers, microwave ovens Rs. 30,000–Rs. 50,000 Front-load washing machines, double-door refrigerators Rs. 50,000–Rs. 1,00,000 Split ACs, dishwashers, French Door and side-by-side refrigerators Over Rs. 1,00,000 OLED evo TVs, WashTower, premium refrigerators



These budget ranges are indicative rather than verified prices for individual products. Check the final selling price.



What to check before you buy a premium appliance?

Before buying a premium LG appliance, compare the final price, product specifications, warranty and available festive offers. A promotional discount is useful only when the product meets your needs and the total purchase cost fits your budget.



LG's Diwali offers include EMIs starting from Rs. 888, zero down payment and cashback of up to 26% (capped at Rs. 30,000) on select models and eligible payment methods. Easy EMI options are also available on selected products rather than across the entire range.



Before purchasing, check the following:



Brand and festive offers: Compare LG sale promotions and product-specific discounts on the official website.

Financing terms: Review eligibility, repayment tenure, down payment, fees and total repayment amount.

Product specifications: Confirm the exact model number, dimensions, capacity and supported features.

Warranty coverage: Check standard warranty terms and any separate compressor or motor warranty. Final purchase cost: Include applicable delivery, installation and accessory charges.

What are my financing options to buy electronics and appliances on EMI?

Bajaj Finance offers two financing options for electronics and appliance purchases. You can choose based on the price, your available limit, and your preferred repayment tenure.



Financing option Loan limit Tenure Best for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy electronics and appliances at the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying electronics and appliances with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is simple and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:





Browse electronics and appliances on Bajaj Mall: Compare products such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, smartphones, laptops, and other home appliances based on features, specifications, performance, and price before visiting a store.

Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any Bajaj Finance partner store.

Check the product in person: Ask the store executive to demonstrate the key features, performance, build quality, functionality, and available options across different electronics and appliances.

Choose your EMI option: Enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select electronics and appliances. Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, you can complete the purchase process and take home your chosen product or arrange delivery where available.

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Explore the latest range of electronics and appliances on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home products that match your lifestyle, requirements, and budget with flexible EMI options.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular electronics for festive gifting?

LG portable speakers, soundbars and televisions are useful options for festive gifting because they can improve shared entertainment. The LG Xboom Grab portable speaker is suitable for music listening at home or while travelling, while the LG S90TY soundbar can enhance television audio. For a larger family gift, consider an LG OLED evo or QNED evo TV. Choose based on the recipient's existing devices, available space and entertainment preferences rather than the product's premium features alone.



What are the best festival gifts under Rs. 10,000?

Portable speakers are worth exploring within a Rs. 10,000 budget. The LG Xboom Grab offers IP67-rated dust and water resistance, up to 20 hours of claimed battery life, AI Sound and AI Lighting. It weighs approximately 0.7 kg, making it convenient for travel and outdoor gatherings. However, prices can change during promotional periods, so confirm the current selling price on lg/in before treating it as an option within this budget.



What are the best electronics gifts under Rs. 20,000?

The LG Xboom Bounce and selected LG All-in-one soundbars are worth comparing within a Rs. 20,000 budget. The Xboom Bounce offers up to 30 hours of claimed battery life and a replaceable battery, which is sold separately. An All-in-one soundbar may suit someone who wants to improve television audio without adding multiple speakers. Compare connectivity, battery performance, sound output and current selling prices before choosing, as not every model will necessarily fit the budget.



What are the best home appliances for gifting under Rs. 50,000?

An LG front-load washing machine or double-door refrigerator can be a practical household gift if the selected model fits your budget. The LG FHP1209Z9B is a 9 kg washing machine with AI Direct Drive, Steam+ and ThinQ Wi-Fi. The 398 L LG GL-T422VPZX double-door refrigerator offers Wi-Fi connectivity and a Smart Inverter Compressor. Consider the recipient's household size, existing appliance condition and available installation space. Confirm current prices on lg/in before purchasing.



What are the best premium festival gifts over Rs. 50,000?

Premium LG gifts worth considering include OLED evo TVs, the 610 L GV-K25FFGFB French Door refrigerator, the FWT1310 WashTower and the DFB424FP dishwasher. These appliances serve different needs, including entertainment, food storage, laundry and kitchen cleaning. Before gifting a large appliance, check the recipient's available space, electrical connections and installation requirements. You can also explore LG Best Care annual maintenance plans, which may offer discounts and extended service coverage depending on the selected plan.