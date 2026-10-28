United States Welcomes Vietnam's Signing Of The Artemis Accords

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The U.S. Department of State congratulates the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on joining the Artemis Accords. Space exploration is entering a new era of discovery and opportunity, with growing importance for scientific advancement, economic growth, and the technologies that will shape the future. As the 78th signatory, Vietnam joins a growing coalition of nations dedicated to space policy that will extend the reach of human discovery and innovation using safe, transparent, and responsible space exploration and use. Vietnam will help put these shared principles into practice as a committed partner in the peaceful, cooperative use of space.

Vietnam's decision extends the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into a new frontier. Built on more than 30 years of cooperation, our partnership spans defense, economic, law enforcement, war legacy, and technological cooperation, and it advances peace, stability, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Vietnam's Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân signed the Accords on behalf of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on October 28, 2026. U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks witnessed and celebrated the signing at a ceremony on the margins of Vietnam International Digital Week in Ha Long, Vietnam.

The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 during President Trump's first term to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration. The U.S. Department of State and NASA lead the United States' outreach and implementation of the Accords.

For more information, including a full list of signatories to the Accords, please visit the Artemis Accords webpage. For media inquiries, please submit a request.