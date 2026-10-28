Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) Showcases Swarmix Drone Swarm Technology At ARC WEPTAC 2026

Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced its participation in the annual Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference (“ARC WEPTAC”) and Domestic Capability Priorities conference, taking place Oct. 26-30, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. The event brings together military leaders, defense decision-makers and industry representatives to assess operational capability gaps and modernization priorities. Mobilicom is demonstrating its portfolio of software and hardware solutions, with a focus on SwarmiX, its recently launched autonomous swarm management system designed to support coordinated drone fleets through scalable connectivity, high-bandwidth data transmission and resilient communications in contested electromagnetic environments.

Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam said the conference provides an opportunity to engage directly with military stakeholders and defense manufacturers developing interconnected autonomous systems. SwarmiX enables multiple autonomous platforms to share mission-critical video, sensor and command data, supporting the transition from individually operated drones to coordinated fleets and swarms. The company is also showcasing its cybersecure datalinks, electronic warfare protection and cybersecurity solutions, highlighting its broader capabilities in digital infrastructure for autonomous defense systems.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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