Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Deploys Polymath's Tokenization Technology As Franchise Network Scales Toward 221+ Committed Locations

Golf simulation producer TruGolf Holdings has engaged wholly owned subsidiary Polymath to migrate the capitalization table of its TruGolf Links franchise business onto Polymesh, a blockchain designed for regulated digital securities. The agreement marks the first internal technology deployment since TruGolf completed its acquisition of Polymath on October 8, 2026, as the combined company seeks to pair TruGolf's established golf simulation business with Polymath's digital securities infrastructure. TruGolf Links' Regional Developers in New Jersey, New York, and Illinois represent more than 100 future locations, as the network scales toward 221+ committed locations. The tokenized ownership infrastructure is intended to support investor onboarding and compliance controls as the franchise network expands. TruGolf and Polymath are developing an equipment leasing program and fractional franchise ownership opportunities for qualified franchisees, with initial rollout targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG), a producer of advanced golf simulation systems for home or entertainment venues, has engaged its newly acquired subsidiary Polymath to put the ownership records of its indoor golf franchise business onto a blockchain-based securities platform, marking the first technology deployment announced since TruGolf and Polymath officially combined October 8, 2026.

Under an intercompany agreement announced October 14, TruGolf Links Franchising LLC will work with Polymath Research Inc. to migrate its capitalization table, or cap table, onto Polymesh, a public, permissioned blockchain designed for regulated digital assets. The system is intended to incorporate investor identity verification and transfer restrictions into the...

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Important Notice

No securities are currently being offered pursuant to this announcement. Any future offering, including any equipment leasing or fractional franchise ownership opportunity, will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and is not a recommendation with respect to any investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, estimates, projections, or assumptions regarding future events or performance.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the services to be provided by Polymath to TruGolf Links and the anticipated benefits of the agreement; the migration of TruGolf Links' capitalization table to tokenized form; the anticipated development and timing of TruGolf Links' equipment leasing program and fractional franchise ownership opportunities; the expected growth of the TruGolf Links franchise network; and the anticipated benefits of TruGolf's acquisition of Polymath.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“estimates,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,” and similar expressions or the negative thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: TruGolf's ability to successfully integrate Polymath's business and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; TruGolf Links' ability to open committed locations; risks related to digital assets, tokenized securities, and token-related initiatives; changes in market conditions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; competitive pressures; general economic and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in TruGolf's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and TruGolf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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