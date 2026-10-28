MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Partners With Douglas Capital To Explore Natural Hydrogen-Powered AI Data Centers And Energy Infrastructure

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MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced a strategic memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Douglas Capital Inc. to evaluate opportunities to use natural hydrogen from its Lawson discovery in Saskatchewan to power Canadian-built artificial intelligence (“AI”) data centers and industrial electricity generation. The collaboration will explore a network of data centers across Saskatchewan powered by hydrogen-derived electricity, as well as potential access to broader electricity markets through Douglas Capital's proposed CANVergence Energy Way, an Alberta-to-Ontario energy corridor designed to include a 2,000-megawatt high-voltage transmission system. Douglas Capital is led by John Douglas, founder of Transmission Developers Inc., which developed the C$8 billion Champlain Hudson Power Express connecting Quebec hydroelectricity to New York City.

Under the proposed collaboration, Douglas Capital would lead project development, financing initiatives and prospective customer engagement, while MAX Power would provide hydrogen supply and geological data to evaluate potential developments. The companies intend to establish a joint feasibility work plan, budget and timetable within 30 days, addressing hydrogen supply requirements, generation infrastructure, data center capacity and potential commercial arrangements. The MOU is largely nonbinding, and any projects remain subject to technical and commercial feasibility, financing, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements. The initiative supports MAX Power's broader strategy to advance its Lawson natural hydrogen discovery toward potential commercial production.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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