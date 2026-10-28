Evolution Metals Moves From Equipment Deliveries To Commissioning In Tenfold Magnet Expansion (NASDAQ: EMAT)

With all 57 containers delivered to Pohang, the next phase is bringing additional magnet capacity into production.

Evolution Metals & Technologies (NASDAQ: EMAT) announced on October 28 that all 57 containers of ULVAC magnet-production equipment had arrived at its Pohang expansion site in South Korea. The company schedules commissioning for November, while management says assembly and commissioning work is already under way.

The delivery completes a shipment that was still arriving two weeks ago. On October 15, the company reported receiving the first 13 containers. The thirteen additional machines are intended to increase annual magnet capacity from approximately 1,000 to approximately 10,000 metric tons, including roughly 6,000 tons of high-performance sintered magnets, after installation and commissioning.

That makes the latest update a practical step in a much larger industrial story. Manufacturers seeking alternative magnet supplies need factories capable of turning rare earth materials into consistent, usable components. The equipment for Evolution Metals' next increase in capacity is now at the site where that work is meant to happen.

The Shortage Runs Through the Factory

Rare earth magnets help powerful motors fit into relatively small spaces. They appear in electric cars, wind turbines, industrial equipment and defense systems, connecting markets that otherwise have little in common.

The International Energy Agency estimated that China accounted for around 60% of global mining output of magnet rare earths in 2024, about 91% of separation and refining, and 94% of sintered permanent-magnet production. The concentration grows as the materials move closer to the finished component.

For a motor manufacturer, the end of that chain is what matters. A supply of minerals becomes commercially useful only after processing and manufacturing deliver a magnet that meets the required specifications. The IEA has also warned that planned magnet-manufacturing capacity outside China is lower than planned capacity for mining and refining.

That is the gap Evolution Metals is expanding into. Its business processes materials and manufactures magnets, putting Pohang at the stage where alternative mineral supplies can become components that customers actually use.

Securing the machines takes time. When Evolution Metals disclosed binding purchase orders for thirteen ULVAC machines in May, it described an accelerated delivery and installation schedule against typical equipment lead times exceeding 24 months. Completing delivery brings that procurement effort into the next stage: integrating the machines into an operating manufacturing business.

Customer Qualifications Give the Expansion a Starting Point

The products already developed for that business help explain what the new capacity is intended to make. Evolution Metals' October update described eight grades of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, a widely used rare earth magnet family, spanning different temperature requirements. Its four super-high-temperature grades are rated to 150 degrees Celsius and incorporate materials that help preserve magnetic strength under heat.

Those characteristics matter in applications such as electric-vehicle motors, wind generators and aerospace equipment. A manufacturer's choice depends on how a magnet performs in the conditions its product must withstand. Customer certification establishes a commercial starting point for supplying those applications.

On October 14, seven grades had completed customer certification. Today's announcement reports eight certified grades, alongside an October 27 investment framework with Pohang City and approximately $28 million in expected local grants, subject to conditions.

Together, customer qualifications, delivered machinery and prospective local support give the expansion several concrete foundations. The commercial task is to bring them together in a plant producing larger volumes at consistent quality.

The Revenue Ambition Depends on the Production Ramp

The scale of that task is visible in management's outlook: $10 million to $11 million in fiscal 2026 revenue and $400 million to $460 million in fiscal 2027. The forecast depends on anticipated demand, commissioning, feedstock and working capital rather than contracted volumes, but the completed equipment delivery advances one of the operating steps behind it.

The difference between those annual ranges makes production progress especially consequential. The next evidence comes from equipment entering service, output increasing and customer demand becoming shipments.

Evolution Metals plans to showcase Pohang on December 17. With deliveries complete, the story now moves inside the factory: how quickly an existing magnet business can turn a tenfold capacity ambition into a larger source of commercial supply outside China.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Confirms Delivery of All 57 ULVAC Equipment Containers to Pohang Expansion Site, with Commissioning Under Way...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Takes Delivery of Additional ULVAC Magnet Production Equipment, Unlocking Ten-Fold Magnet Capacity Expansion

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reaffirms $400 Million to $460 Million FY2027 Revenue Guidance, Unveils Eight Sintered Magnet Grades...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to 11 Million and Reaffirms 460 Million...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Selects INERGX to Power Planned 5 GW U.S. Facility, With Capacity Equivalent to Approximately 4 Mil-lion...

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026...

VIVIFY Technology and Evolution Metals & Technologies Sign Letter of Intent for Behind-the-Meter Hydrogen Power for EM&T's Planned U.S. Rare Earth...

Important Disclaimers and Disclosures: Wall Street Wire is a media and content technology platform covering capital markets and emerging public companies. Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (the“Issuer”) is a paid subscriber to Wall Street Wire's Market Discovery Program, under which Wall Street Wire publishes and distributes content concerning the Issuer in exchange for an ongoing cash subscription fee. This commercial relationship creates a conflict of interest, and the coverage is not independent. Wall Street Wire is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser, and its content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This article may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Issuer's business and prospects that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Readers should review the Issuer's public filings on SEC EDGAR (sec/edgar ) for applicable risk factors. References to market size estimates, valuations, price targets, or other third-party data are provided strictly for informational purposes. Market size figures, research estimates, or other third-party data referenced in this article are quoted from publicly available sources believed to be reliable; however, we do not independently verify or endorse them, and additional figures or estimates may exist. Full compensation details, information about Wall Street Wire's operator, and additional disclosures are available at wallstwire/disclosures. This article is not an official communication of the Issuer.

Contact

Wall Street Wire

[email protected]

