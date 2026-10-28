Sri Lanka Invites Indian Businesses To Partner In Its Next Phase Of Economic Growth

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has invited Indian businesses to invest in manufacturing, technology, renewable energy and other industries as the government seeks to move from economic stabilisation towards sustained growth.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe promoted these opportunities during a visit to New Delhi from 22 to 23 October 2026, according to the Sri Lankan High Commission.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit on 22 October, Abeysinghe thanked India for its support during Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis. He outlined government efforts to restore financial stability, restructure debt and introduce reforms, while emphasising that translating stability into growth remained the next challenge.

He identified manufacturing, agricultural value addition, logistics, renewable energy, marine industries and technology as potential areas for bilateral collaboration. He also outlined plans for new industrial zones through the ministry and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka.

At a meeting with Indian industry representatives on 23 October, discussions covered investment, commercial partnerships, technology transfers and stronger connections with regional and international markets.

Participants represented the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Chamber for Industrial Trade and Economic Cooperation, NASSCOM and the Federation for Global Economic and Cultural Relations, the High Commission reported.

Abeysinghe also visited the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to explore links between India's innovation networks and Sri Lankan startups. Discussions addressed incubation programmes, support frameworks for early-stage businesses and partnerships involving universities, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors.

He invited Indian businesses to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027 and met ambassadors based in New Delhi who are also accredited to Sri Lanka.

The visit included engagements with NDTV, WION and Times Now. Across these meetings, Abeysinghe presented investment facilitation, digitisation of public services and greater regulatory clarity as government priorities intended to support industrial expansion and closer economic cooperation.