SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of SAR ANLAGENBAU GmbH in Austria and Germany

Headquartered in Hausmening, Austria, SAR is a leading provider of electrical engineering and automation solutions for mission-critical industrial and infrastructure projects throughout the entire lifecycle, from planning, installation, and commissioning through to maintenance. With around 230 employees, SAR generated c. €100 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025/26 and will further enhance the Group's ability to support customers in complex infrastructure projects with comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

The long-standing and well-established management team, consisting of Managing Directors Arno Reisinger and Roman Prinz, as well as authorised signatories Anton Baumberger and Daniela Bachinger, will retain responsibility for the operational management of the business.

Rainer Hollang, CEO of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, said:“SAR is an excellent fit for SPIE. With its strong technical expertise and leading market position, SAR strengthens our presence in Austria and Germany, broadens our service portfolio, and adds highly skilled professionals to our teams to support demanding industrial and infrastructure projects. Together, we can further accelerate our growth in attractive future markets and create additional value for our customers.”

Arno Reisinger, Managing Director and Shareholder of SAR ANLAGENBAU GmbH, commented:“SPIE is the ideal partner for the next stage in our company's development. Our customers will benefit from an even broader range of services and the strength of a leading international group. At the same time, becoming part of SPIE will create additional development opportunities for our employees and provide access to an international network of experts.”

Andreas Christandl, Member of the Management Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria and General Manager of the Operational Division Austria, said:“SAR's success is built on the expertise, commitment, and passion of its employees. We are delighted to welcome an experienced management team and highly committed colleagues who share our values and commitment to quality. Together, we will be able to offer our customers an even broader range of services and further strengthen our market position.”

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place beginning of 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.



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