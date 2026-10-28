Michael Thurmond Makes First General Election Endorsement, Backs Nikki Porcher For Georgia Labor Commissioner

Former Georgia Labor Commissioner Michael L. Thurmond has officially endorsed Nikki Porcher, the Democratic nominee for Georgia Labor Commissioner, marking his first public candidate endorsement of the 2026 general election.

Former Labor Commissioner and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond makes his first public endorsement of the general election, backing Nikki Porcher.

- Michael L. Thurmond, Former Georgia Labor CommissionerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former Georgia Labor Commissioner Michael L. Thurmond has officially endorsed Nikki Porcher, the Democratic nominee for Georgia Labor Commissioner, marking his first public candidate endorsement of the 2026 general election.Thurmond, who served as Georgia Labor Commissioner from 1999 to 2011, is the last Democrat to hold the office. His endorsement comes less than a week before the November 3 election, as Porcher seeks to become the first Black woman to lead the Georgia Department of Labor and the first Democrat elected to the position since Thurmond's final victory in 2006.Thurmond, who also sought the Democratic nomination for governor earlier this year, announced his support during a video conversation with Porcher."You've earned it," Thurmond told Porcher, praising her commitment to reaching voters across Georgia."This is the hardest-working lady in politics in Georgia today," Thurmond said. "I'm so proud to be standing here with her."Thurmond's endorsement carries particular significance because of his experience leading the very department Porcher now seeks to oversee. During their conversation, he emphasized the importance of the Labor Commissioner's office, describing it as the most important constitutional office in Georgia after governor."Especially with this economy, the transformation that is taking place, we need someone who's about working people and helping people who want to help themselves," Thurmond said. "This is the lady right here."Porcher, a United States Air Force veteran, former Georgia public school teacher, and founder of the nonprofit Buy From A Black Woman, has traveled more than 12,000 miles across Georgia and visited 67 counties during her campaign.Her platform focuses on modernizing Georgia's unemployment insurance system, strengthening the state's Career Centers, expanding access to apprenticeships and workforce training, and ensuring that rural communities have access to the same employment resources and opportunities as metropolitan areas."I am honored to have Commissioner Thurmond's support and endorsement," Porcher said. "He understands what this office means to Georgia workers, families, and small businesses. His confidence in my ability to lead the department means a great deal, and I intend to earn that confidence every day as Labor Commissioner."Porcher has also received support from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, the Georgia AFL-CIO, and the Georgia Working Families Party.The endorsement arrives during the final days of early voting, as Georgians prepare to select their next Labor Commissioner. Porcher has emphasized that the office must serve both workers seeking reliable employment services and businesses working to recruit, train, and retain employees.Thurmond concluded his endorsement with a direct message to Georgia voters:"Vote for Nikki, the labor commissioner. We need a good one."Early voting ends Friday, October 30, 2026. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026.About Nikki PorcherNikki Porcher is the Democratic nominee for Georgia Labor Commissioner. A United States Air Force veteran, former public school teacher, and founder of Buy From A Black Woman, Porcher is campaigning to build a Georgia where work works for everyone. Learn more at .

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Michael Thurmond Makes First General Election Endorsement, Backs Nikki Porcher for Georgia Labor Commissioner News Provided By Porcher For Georgia October 28, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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