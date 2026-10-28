Husband And Wife Country Duo LOVELLA Unveils Haunting New Single, Ghost Of You

Cover Art of Lovella's "Ghost Of You"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sonny Boy Records/TLG/Virgin recording artists, husband-and-wife country duo LOVELLA (Josh & Merisa), has officially released their highly anticipated sophomore single, "Ghost Of You." The sweeping, hauntingly emotional track is now available on all major digital music services.The release marks an incredibly profound season for the couple, coming just weeks after the birth of their first child in late September. Balancing new parenthood with their artistic journey, LOVELLA channels raw, unfiltered sentiment into their latest work."Ghost Of You" explores the lifelong impact of deep human connections and the memories that continue to live on well after that connection is gone."The song is about accepting that certain memories become a permanent part of who you are and learning to live with the pieces of someone you'll always carry," the couple shared in a joint statement. "It came from a conversation about how deeply we've impacted each other's lives and how we would carry pieces of each other forever, no matter where life leads. That is the exact emotion we wanted to capture."The track also carries a poignant connection to country music royalty. Before embarking on motherhood, Merisa spent five years serving as executive assistant to the late global icon Dolly Parton. During her time working closely with the music legend, Parton heard many songs from LOVELLA's catalog and remarked "Ghost Of You" as one of her personal favorites from the duo-a high honor that speaks volumes to the track's exceptional songwriting and emotional resonance."Ghost Of You" was produced by LOVELLA alongside Grady Saxman (Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch), with assistance from assistant producer/mixing engineer Aidan Thompson, (LOCASH, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson) and vocal producer Chris Latham (Dolly Parton, Joe Nichols). The track was mastered by multi-Grammy Award-winner Dave Donnelly (Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers).Musically, "Ghost Of You" boasts a stellar cast of Nashville A-listers, featuring: Eric Halbig (Jason Aldean, Jeffrey Steele) on electric guitar; Tim Marks (Luke Combs, Melissa Etheridge, Lionel Richie) on bass; Chris Hurst (Dustin Lynch, Ashley Monroe, Jamey Johnson) on keyboards; multi-instrumentalist Andy Ellison (Jon Pardi, Jordan DePaul) on pedal steel, Dave Flint (LOCASH, Highway 101 on acoustic guitar, and Saxman on drums and percussion.

Shelly L Mullins

ProMO Image-Nashville

+1 615-516-7620

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Husband and Wife Country Duo LOVELLA Unveils Haunting New Single, "Ghost Of You" News Provided By ProMO Image-Nashville October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.