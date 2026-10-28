Ipourit Launches Next-Gen Self-Pour Kiosk Bringing Flexible Beverage Service To Hospitality, Entertainment And Beyond

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iPourIt Self-Pour Kiosk in a Hotel Lobby

The iPourIt Self-Pour Kiosk at Golf Haus features eight taps and a custom golf-course wrap that complements the venue's design.

Freestanding tap system pours beer, wine, cocktails and more with a redesigned touchscreen, flexible payment and real-time analytics. No bar buildout required.

- Flinn Flexer, CEO of iPourItLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iPourIt, a leader in self-pour beverage technology, introduces its next-generation Self-Pour Kiosk, giving operators a flexible way to add beverage service without building a traditional bar. The freestanding system combines integrated draft equipment, a redesigned touchscreen interface and iPourIt's self-pour platform in one customizable unit.Available in 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-tap configurations, the kiosk lets operators build a beverage experience around their space, audience and business model. Operators can offer paid beverage service with pricing by the ounce or by drink size, provide a complimentary amenity or deliver a member benefit. Beverage options include beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, kombucha, premium sodas, seltzer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, allowing operators to adapt their beverage programs to changing guest preferences.“Most hotels and entertainment venues have space that could be earning beverage revenue, but a full bar just doesn't make sense there,” said Flinn Flexer, CEO of iPourIt.“The Self-Pour Kiosk changes that equation. Operators can add beverage service to a hotel lobby, golf simulator bay or stadium suite without building out a bar or staffing one. It's a simple, proven concept that creates new revenue for operators and a memorable experience for guests.”One Kiosk. Multiple Ways to Pour.The redesigned touchscreen interface guides guests through beverage selection and pouring for a simple, intuitive experience. Operators can choose from four payment options: Open Tab and Prepaid Tab (both with an RFID card or wristband), Pay to Pour with a credit card terminal built into the unit, and Scan to Pour, which lets guests scan a QR code and pay on their phone. That flexibility lets operators set up paid, complimentary or membership-based service around their business model.From hotel lobbies and stadium suites to golf simulator venues and entertainment destinations, the kiosk enables operators to introduce convenient beverage service without the construction or staffing requirements of a traditional bar. Staff manage the program while guests handle their own pours.Behind the scenes, iPourIt's software measures and records every ounce, giving operators real-time pour and inventory data to monitor consumption and manage their beverage selection.Beverage Flexibility, Built InAn on-demand gas switching system allows operators to select CO2 or nitrogen for each tap to suit the beverage being served. From beer and cocktails to cold brew and premium soda, the kiosk supports a varied beverage lineup that can evolve with guest preferences.Built-in liquid cooling, an ADA-compliant design and auto-closing faucets support everyday service, while custom vinyl wraps and customizable tap handles let operators make the kiosk part of their brand.The freestanding format brings the components of a self-pour tap wall together in one unit, reducing the need for the construction and millwork associated with a traditional bar. Installation and staff training help operators prepare for service.Early Adoption Across Hospitality and EntertainmentSince its first installation in February 2026, iPourIt's next-generation Self-Pour Kiosk has expanded to locations across nine states, with additional installations scheduled. Early adopters include hotels, movie theaters, indoor golf venues and restaurants, demonstrating the system's versatility across different environments and business models.“When people come in for tours, they immediately ask what we're having on tap, and they love the idea,” said Nate Groenendal, owner of Golf Haus.“It provides our members with an easy and seamless way to pour their own drinks while letting them focus on the Golf Haus experience.”AvailabilityThe iPourIt Self-Pour Kiosk is available now in 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-tap configurations, with installation, staff training and custom branding options.Explore kiosk specifications, calculate your potential ROI or request a quote at ipourit.About iPourItiPourIt is a leader in self-pour beverage technology, helping hospitality, entertainment and foodservice operators deliver innovative beverage experiences while improving operational efficiency and creating new revenue opportunities. Since 2012, iPourIt has built self-pour technology that supports beer, wine, cocktails, coffee, soda and other beverages through customizable self-pour tap walls and kiosks. Across more than 700 installations, iPourIt has served over 25 million guests, recorded more than 500 million ounces poured and generated more than $340 million in revenue for operators. Learn more at .

Megan Pihlaja

iPourIt

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iPourIt Self-Pour Kiosk | Imagine It in Your Space

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iPourIt Launches Next-Gen Self-Pour Kiosk Bringing Flexible Beverage Service to Hospitality, Entertainment and Beyond News Provided By iPourIt October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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