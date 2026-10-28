Quantum Qarat Brings Fine Diamonds And Jewelry To An Evening Of Art, Wine And Music In Old Town Scottsdale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Phoenix jeweler joins artist Cyn Silva, Pearson and Company, AWINECO and DJ Yvonne Black for a one-night courtyard showcase on Thursday, November 19

- Zak Briggs, Quantum Qarat

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (October 28, 2026) – Quantum Qarat, the Phoenix fine jeweler known for its diamonds and in-house custom design, will present a curated collection of fine jewelry at Art & Diamonds, an evening of art, jewelry, wine and music in the open-air courtyard at Pearson and Company on Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale. The event takes place Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening pairs original artwork with fine jewelry in an elegant outdoor gallery setting. Guests can browse a selection of [featured pieces / collections, e.g. diamond engagement rings, fashion pieces, holiday gift ideas] up close, meet the team behind the pieces, and talk one on one about diamonds, custom designs and holiday gifting, just in time for the season. Alongside the jewelry, artist Cyn Silva is curating and displaying works across 20 easels throughout the courtyard, with wine poured by AWINECO and a live set from DJ Yvonne Black.

“We wanted to bring our jewelry out of the showcase and into a setting where people can relax, have a glass of wine and see the pieces the way they are meant to be seen: worn, in good light, alongside beautiful art. It is also a chance for people to meet us before the holidays and start a conversation about something custom,” said Zak Briggs of Quantum Qarat.

Event Highlights:

Fine jewelry by Quantum Qarat: A curated showcase of diamonds and fine jewelry, with the Quantum Qarat team on hand to talk custom design and holiday gifting.

Original art curated by Cyn Silva: Works presented on 20 easels throughout the courtyard for an elegant, gallery-style display.

Wine by AWINECO: Complementary wine Pours by Robert Rastocky of AWINECO.

Music by DJ Yvonne Black: A live set from the Scottsdale DJ behind many of the area's art shows.

Event photography: Captured by Barret Elengold of Scottsdale Event Photography.

Event videography: Captured by Colin Latham with KSC Agency.

Host venue: Pearson and Company, whose owner Scott Schaefer is opening the property's courtyard for the evening.

“I have been bringing artists and collectors together in Scottsdale for years, and this group is something special. Pairing original art with Quantum Qarat's jewelry under the evening sky on Main Street is exactly the kind of night this community loves,” said Cyn Silva, artist and event curator.

Event Details:

What: Art & Diamonds, an evening of art, fine jewelry, wine and music

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Pearson and Company, 7022 E Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ (outdoor courtyard, next door to The Beverly on Main Street)

Admission: Ticketed. RSVP on Eventbrite:

Follow along on Instagram: @quantumjewelers, @luxurycynsilva, @pearsonandcompany, @awineco, @yvonneblackdj, @scottsdale_event_photography, @kscagency

About Quantum Qarat

Quantum Qarat is a fine jeweler on East Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, offering diamonds, engagement rings, fine jewelry and in-house custom design. Clients work directly with the jewelers who make their pieces, and repair and restoration are handled on the store's own bench. Quantum Qarat also offers engraving and appraisal services. Learn more at quantumqarat or follow @quantumjewelers on Instagram.

About the Event Partners:

Cyn Silva is a Scottsdale artist and curator of luxury art experiences. CynSilvaArt | @LuxuryCynSilva

Pearson and Company is located at 7022 E Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale. @pearsonandcompany

AWINECO, led by Robert Rastocky, provides wine for events across the Valley. @awineco

DJ Yvonne Black is a Scottsdale DJ who has performed at numerous luxury Hotels, Restaurants, art events and more.. @YvonneBlackDJ

Scottsdale Event Photography, led by Barret Elengold, photographs events for Paradise Valley City Lifestyle Magazine and others. @scottsdale_event_photography

KSC Agency, led by Kennedy Smith, is a boutique digital marketing agency handling marketing efforts and video production for the event. @kscagency

Zak Briggs

Quantum Qarat

+1 505-554-7287

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Quantum Qarat Brings Fine Diamonds and Jewelry to an Evening of Art, Wine and Music in Old Town Scottsdale News Provided By Quantum Qarat October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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