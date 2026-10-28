Lenderdock Highlights Expanding Guidewire Integration Ecosystem At Guidewire Connections Conference

Digital lienholder process automation leader announces planned Guidewire InsuranceSuite accelerators alongside actively available InsuranceNow integrations.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LenderDock, the leader in digital lienholder process automation and insurance verification, is pleased to announce its expanded presence at Guidewire Connections, Guidewire's annual user conference.At the event, LenderDock will demonstrate its fully available accelerators for InsuranceNow, currently accessible on Guidewire Marketplace as of Tuesday, Oct. 27. Simultaneously, the company will preview its highly anticipated accelerators for Guidewire InsuranceSuite, which are slated for an upcoming launch.“We are excited to showcase our continued momentum within the Guidewire ecosystem at Connections this year,” said Frank Eubank, CEO of LenderDock.“With our InsuranceNow integrations already helping carriers retire inefficient processes, we are eagerly preparing to bring that same frictionless digital experience to InsuranceSuite users very soon.”The existing Guidewire-validated accelerators for Guidewire InsuranceNow provide a cloud-native integration that automates insurance-related document delivery directly from the platform. As carriers modernize workflows to eliminate legacy batch processes and paper-based communications, LenderDock continues to introduce complementary innovations, such as ESCROWPayTM -a streamlined solution designed to further automate and simplify escrow premium payment processes for carriers and financial institutions.With LenderDock's expanding portfolio of Guidewire Marketplace accelerators, insurers can benefit from:●Real-time delivery of lapse notices and policy verifications to banks, credit unions, and mortgage servicers.●Significant reduction in customer service call volumes related to lienholder inquiries.●Enhanced compliance and audit readiness with automated documentation trails●API-first architecture enabling full automation and faster implementation.“By expanding our integrations across Guidewire solutions, we are giving more insurers a fast, secure way to modernize the lienholder workflow-one of the most persistent pain points in policy servicing,” noted Travis Rodak, CTO at LenderDock.“This next step with InsuranceSuite marks a continued era of digital transformation for carriers looking to reduce servicing costs while improving operational agility.”About LenderDockLenderDock is transforming insurance carrier operations by automating third-party communications with financial institutions. Through a secure, cloud-based platform and API-first integrations, LenderDock eliminates manual processes around lienholder notification, policy verification, and insurance status updates. Trusted by leading carriers, LenderDock empowers insurers to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the customer and partner experience across the insurance servicing lifecycle.Contact

Evan Hansen

LenderDock Inc.

+ +1 4355223033

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LenderDock Highlights Expanding Guidewire Integration Ecosystem at Guidewire Connections Conference News Provided By LenderDock Inc. October 28, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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